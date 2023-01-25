Home REIT addresses tenants' rent crisis

Sends statutory demands to tenants

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 2 min read
Home REIT said it had “witnessed a deterioration in its rent collection position”.
Home REIT has acknowledged a material deterioration in its rent collection as another holding faces “operational issues”.

Lotus Sanctuary, which specialises in supported housing for homeless people, accounted for just over 12% of Home REITs rental income as of August, and has defaulted on its recent rent payment.

According to reports, Lotus warned its staff on 23 January about £2.7m in debt and was struggling with cash flow issues as it was unable to gain an ‘exempt status' from local authorities.

Today (25 January) Home REIT's management confirmed that Lotus had not paid any rent for the final quarter to 30 November 2022, with the last payment received in August that year.

Home REIT annual results delayed beyond January extension

In the statement, it clarified that historically, rent payments were received two weeks to two months post invoice date.

This is the latest in a string of issues with Home REIT's tenants and late rental payments, as two of its assets, Big Help Group and Nobel Tree Foundation, are withholding rent over disputes with the trust.

In today's statement, Home REIT said it had "witnessed a deterioration in its rent collection position" with a "significant number of its tenants in arrears" in regards to the quarter to end of November 2022.

It said its investment adviser Alvarium Home REIT Advisors Limited was "establishing the reasons behind this deterioration" and Home REIT itself had made "a number of statutory demands to tenants this month".

Home REIT said it would provide an update mid-February when the legal process had concluded.

Home REIT investment adviser distances from trust ahead of Nasdaq listing

Additionally, Alvarium and its recently appointed consultant, Simpact Group, will supposedly provide the results of a review and seek to resolve these ongoing issues.

For Lotus, if its rental issues cannot be resolved and the company falls into administration or liquidation, Home REIT said it will "seek to assign leases to alternative providers".

"In these circumstances, the company notes its assets are rented at or around local housing allowances levels and it has a successful track record in this regard with the assignment of the Circle Housing leases in November 2022."

Before getting to that point though, Home REIT said it was "working constructively" with Lotus to help with "the operational issues it is currently facing".

This included providing advice from Simpact Group to "accelerate a detailed ongoing review of the company's portfolio".

Part of this appointment is to help increase the levels of referrals to increase underlying occupancy levels and decrease the time delay in regards to receiving approval for exempt housing benefit applications, Home REIT said.

Lotus Sanctuary has been contacted for comment.

AIC continues campaign for removal of stamp duty on investment companies

JGGI and JPMorgan Elect merger progresses with share class realignment

