Capital Group and UBS launch 'multi-sector' income fund

Four income sectors

Kathleen Gallagher
clock • 1 min read
The fund will invest in four income sectors
Image:

The fund will invest in four income sectors

Capital Group has launched a Multi-Sector Income fund, which will have an exclusive distribution partnership with UBS Global Wealth Management for investors in Europe, including the UK, and Asia.

The fund will invest in four income sectors: investment grade corporate bonds; high yield corporate bonds; emerging market bonds; and securtised credit.

It can also invest in a "small proportion" outside these sectors as "opportunistic exposure".

Captial Group will be able to tilt exposure to the sectors to create a "balanced risk profile".

The UCITS fund will be managed by five portfolio managers.

Holding an Article 8 rating, the fund applies exclusions and has a carbon footprint target of at least 30% lower than its reference index.

Guinness launches OEIC versions of four Irish funds

The exclusive launch with UBS is valid until 31 March this year.

Mike Gitlin, head of fixed income at Capital Group, said the fund "combines the power of four fixed income sectors to target reliable income in different market conditions".

"Against a backdrop of economic uncertainty, the ability to find reliable sources of income has become increasingly important for investors," he added.

Related Topics

Kathleen Gallagher
Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

Interactive investor kicks five funds out of its Super 60 list

African and Asian companies more receptive to climate disclosure requests

More on Bonds

Government bonds less prone to high volatility than credit options.
Bonds

Deep Dive: Government bonds 'at least investable again' after fixed income 'horror show' in 2022

‘Every fall comes with opportunity’

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 20 January 2023 • 4 min read
James Carter (pictured) is lead manager of bespoke private client fixed income portfolios and co-manager of the two Waverton Bond funds, totalling over £1.3bn.
Bonds

Waverton's Carter: Safe haven credentials will return to fixed income in 2023

Corporate credit has further to fall

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 13 January 2023 • 3 min read
Nicolas Jaquier of Ninety One
Bonds

Small but powerful: Sustainability-linked bonds in emerging markets

Chile and Uruguay

Nicolas Jaquier
clock 11 January 2023 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Interactive investor kicks five funds out of its Super 60 list

24 January 2023 • 3 min read
02

Peter Hargreaves: Blue Whale will focus on 'land of opportunity'

24 January 2023 • 2 min read
03

FTSE 100 rally may persist despite mounting economic pressures for the UK

24 January 2023 • 3 min read
04

Goldman Sachs slashes asset management investments that hurt earnings - reports

24 January 2023 • 1 min read
05

UK public sector sees record high borrowing for December

24 January 2023 • 1 min read
06

Stock Spotlight: Marks & Spencer makeover sparks first signs of success

23 January 2023 • 5 min read
24 Jan
United Kingdom
Conference

Multi-Asset Roadshow 2023

Register now
Trustpilot