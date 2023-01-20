UK retail sales fall by 1% in December

Decline more than expected

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
The value of the amount spent was 3.8% higher than in December 2021, but sales volumes fell by 5.8%.
Image:

The value of the amount spent was 3.8% higher than in December 2021, but sales volumes fell by 5.8%.

Retail sales volumes in the UK fell unexpectedly in December, as rising prices push consumers to cut back their spending.

According to the Office for National Statistics, volumes fell by 1%, more than the consensus estimate of 0.5%. This follows a 0.5% drop in November. 

Retail sales values, unadjusted for price changes, fell by 1.2% last month.

When compared with the pre-Covid level in February 2020, total retail sales were 13.6% higher in value terms, but volumes were 1.7% lower.

The value of the amount spent was 3.8% higher than in December 2021, but sales volumes fell by 5.8%.

"That is what inflation 5x the BoE target looks like," said Michael Brown, market analyst at Trader X.

"Spend more, get less."

UK retail sales rise 6.9% in December but headwinds loom

Sales volumes at non-food shops decreased by 2.1% month over month, reflecting ongoing retailer feedback and other wider evidence that households are reducing their spending due to rising prices and affordability issues.

Following a 1.0% increase in November, food shop sales volumes decreased by 0.3% in December, with some retailers suggesting that consumers stocked up for Christmas early.

Prior to Christmas, Royal Mail strikes encouraged more people to shop in-person rather than online.

Online sales as a percentage of total sales decreased to 25.4%, a 8.9% decrease from the prior year.

UK retail sales fall in November as cost-of-living bites household finances

Charlie Huggins, head of equities at Wealth Club, said:  "The real test for retailers will be what happens in 2023. Pressure on UK consumers is mounting and is likely to build in the coming months." 

"With many people on fixed rate mortgages, the impact of interest rate rises has yet to be really felt. It is times like these that tend to sort the wheat from the chaff."

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Octopus launches £30m fundraise for Future Generations VCT

Number of funds consistently performing improves in Q4 2022 from all-time lows

More on UK

After confidence hit a record low of -49 in September 2022, levels had been gradually increasing, with two months of consecutive gains in November and December.
UK

Consumer confidence in the UK claws back after improvement in Q4

Close to September's record low

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 20 January 2023 • 1 min read
The Bank of England
UK

UK inflation drops slightly to 10.5% in December

Drop in fuel prices

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 18 January 2023 • 2 min read
Neil Woodford, ex-manager of the former LF Woodford Equity Income fund.
UK

Judge refuses merging of Woodford lawsuits

Group Litigation Order denied

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 17 January 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Hargreaves Lansdown launches electronic voting system

20 January 2023 • 1 min read
02

Top performing funds fail to repeat success

20 January 2023 • 1 min read
03

Deep Dive: Government bonds 'at least investable again' after fixed income 'horror show' in 2022

20 January 2023 • 4 min read
04

Scottish Mortgage exceeds 30% PE limit for second time in nine months

19 January 2023 • 2 min read
05

One in five Article 9 funds underreport exposure to fossil fuels

17 January 2023 • 2 min read
06

Investec downgrades Scottish Mortgage to 'Sell' over potential 'sharp' correction

19 January 2023 • 2 min read
24 Jan
United Kingdom
Conference

Multi-Asset Roadshow 2023

Register now
Trustpilot