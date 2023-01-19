Trian Investors 1 announces details of Ferguson distribution

Follows 9 January announcement

Kathleen Gallagher
clock • 2 min read
The board announced its shareholders will receive 0.0151215566 ordinary shares in Ferguson for every one share in Trian Investors 1
The board of Trian Investors 1 has outlined plans for the shareholders distribution from its holding in heating products firm Ferguson.

Following a long saga with shareholders, which saw chair Chris Sherwell ousted last summer over disagreements with management's governance, the board decided to shutter the trust last September.

Earlier this year, the board said it had distributed the Ferguson (FERG) shares to partners in the company with an in specie distribution for shareholders to follow.

Today (19 January), the board announced its shareholders will receive 0.0151215566 ordinary shares in Ferguson for every one share in Trian Investors 1 as of the register on 27 January.

Shareholders will only get whole shares in Ferguson, which will be rounded down to the nearest whole number, with the rest to be sold in the market and cash proceeds distributed to relevant shareholders after.

For investors holding the shares, they will be entitled to Ferguson's quarterly dividend declared by the firm after 27 January.

"For the avoidance of doubt, the investment partnership [Trian Investors 1] is entitled to the FERG quarterly dividend which was declared on 6 December 2022 and which is payable on 3 February 2023 to FERG shareholders on the FERG register as of 16 December 2022," the stock exchange statement said.

"This dividend was included in the 31 December 2022 net asset value of the investment partnership."

When the board decided to close the trust, it had noted there was value to be gained from Unilever as well as Ferguson.

The board said it remains "on track" to announce details of an in specie distribution by no later than 30 June and said it will commence the wind-up of the company once the redemptions are complete.

It added that it has provided for about £695,000 of redemption and wind-up expenses and provision has been made for the management fee payable with respect to the Ferguson investment.

