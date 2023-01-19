Proportion of UK active managers outperforming in 2022 was lower than usual

Despite the active funds’ struggle to outperform with consistency and continued loss of popularity, Cook said the data does not tell the full story.

Historically, UK equity managers have shown better ability to outperform passive equivalents than managers in most other regions, but this was not true in 2022.

Only 13.8% of UK funds outperformed the FTSE All Share and Vanguard FTSE UK All Share indices, compared to 37.7% in 2021 and 39.2% in the last ten years.

According to Hal Cook, senior investment analyst at HL, this should not come as a surprise, given that one year is too short of a time period to give active managers scope to outperform.

The oil and gas sector's notable performance benefited the FTSE All Share, and in turn, passive funds.

However, small and mid-sized businesses underperformed their larger counterparts.

"The oil and gas sector exposure is more varied, but with the rise of responsible investing, it is now more common for UK equity managers to have lower exposure to this area of the market," said Cook.

Meanwhile, US equity managers saw the opposite effect, with a greater proportion outperforming during 2022 than the historic average.

Over 36.2% of active funds in the US outperformed the S&P 500 and Vanguard US 500 Stock indices, compared to 18.6% in 2021 and 16.7% in the last ten years.

Cook noted how "notoriously difficult" it is to outperform passive funds in the US consistently over time, in part due to the amount of people analysing companies there along with the large volume of information available.

The technology sector, which was considered to be highly valued by mid-2021, was the main contributor to the losses in the US as the sector's returns slumped amid rising levels of inflation and other macroeconomic headwinds.

This meant that many active managers had less exposure in these companies for a fear of a downward correction in share prices.

In the long-term, however, most active managers underperform passive funds in the region.

Passive funds continued to take market share last year. While in 2010, about 10% of assets invested in mutual funds were passive in nature, this rose to around 25% by the end of 2022.

Active funds experienced net outflows in 2022, while passive funds continued to receive net inflows despite declining markets.

Despite the active funds' struggle to outperform with consistency and continued loss of popularity, Cook said the data does not tell the full story.

"Firstly, the performance data here is averages: while the average manager did not outperform, there are some that did. And there are some that do manage to outperform consistently over time," he said.

"Secondly, this data just tells you if something outperformed or underperformed the passive. It does not tell you by how much.

"One year of large outperformance and four years of small underperformance can still result in outperformance over the long-term."