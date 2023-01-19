Proportion of UK active managers outperforming in 2022 was lower than usual

Passives continue to gain market share

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read
Despite the active funds’ struggle to outperform with consistency and continued loss of popularity, Cook said the data does not tell the full story.
Image:

Despite the active funds’ struggle to outperform with consistency and continued loss of popularity, Cook said the data does not tell the full story.

The proportion of UK active managers that outperformed last year was lower than usual, while its passive peers continued to gain market share, a study by Hargreaves Lansdown has found.

 Historically, UK equity managers have shown better ability to outperform passive equivalents than managers in most other regions, but this was not true in 2022. 

Only 13.8% of UK funds outperformed the FTSE All Share and Vanguard FTSE UK All Share indices, compared to 37.7% in 2021 and 39.2% in the last ten years.

According to Hal Cook, senior investment analyst at HL, this should not come as a surprise, given that one year is too short of a time period to give active managers scope to outperform. 

The oil and gas sector's notable performance benefited the FTSE All Share, and in turn, passive funds.

However, small and mid-sized businesses underperformed their larger counterparts. 

"The oil and gas sector exposure is more varied, but with the rise of responsible investing, it is now more common for UK equity managers to have lower exposure to this area of the market," said Cook.

Hargreaves Lansdown launches US equity fund

Meanwhile, US equity managers saw the opposite effect, with a greater proportion outperforming during 2022 than the historic average. 

Over 36.2% of active funds in the US outperformed the S&P 500 and Vanguard US 500 Stock indices, compared to 18.6% in 2021 and 16.7% in the last ten years. 

Cook noted how "notoriously difficult" it is to outperform passive funds in the US consistently over time, in part due to the amount of people analysing companies there along with the large volume of information available. 

The technology sector, which was considered to be highly valued by mid-2021, was the main contributor to the losses in the US as the sector's returns slumped amid rising levels of inflation and other macroeconomic headwinds.

This meant that many active managers had less exposure in these companies for a fear of a downward correction in share prices.

In the long-term, however, most active managers underperform passive funds in the region.

Passives gain market share

Passive funds continued to take market share last year. While in 2010, about 10% of assets invested in mutual funds were passive in nature, this rose to around 25% by the end of 2022. 

Active funds experienced net outflows in 2022, while passive funds continued to receive net inflows despite declining markets.

Despite the active funds' struggle to outperform with consistency and continued loss of popularity, Cook said the data does not tell the full story.

Hargreaves Lansdown appoints head of multi-manager funds

"Firstly, the performance data here is averages: while the average manager did not outperform, there are some that did. And there are some that do manage to outperform consistently over time," he said. 

"Secondly, this data just tells you if something outperformed or underperformed the passive. It does not tell you by how much.

"One year of large outperformance and four years of small underperformance can still result in outperformance over the long-term."

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Scottish Mortgage breaches 30% PE limit for second time in nine months

Investec downgrades Scottish Mortgage to 'Sell' over potential 'sharp' correction

More on Equities

Andrew Bell, CEO, Witan Investment Trust
Equities

More like Table Mountain than the Matterhorn?

Interest rates at peak

Andrew Bell
clock 19 January 2023 • 4 min read
The combination of expectation of peak rates and peak recession fears is causing cash allocation to fall, BofA analysts said.
Equities

BofA: Investors withdraw from US and indicate strong hopes for China reopening in January

Collapse in US equities allocation

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 17 January 2023 • 2 min read
Partner insight: What is a 'bend but don't break' approach?
Equities

Partner insight: What is a 'bend but don't break' approach?

Seeking resilience at a time of volatility

Alfred Murata and Josh Anderson, Portfolio Managers at PIMCO
clock 16 January 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Scottish Mortgage breaches 30% PE limit for second time in nine months

19 January 2023 • 2 min read
02

Investec downgrades Scottish Mortgage to 'Sell' over potential 'sharp' correction

19 January 2023 • 2 min read
03

Brooks Macdonald COO, CFO and chief risk officer to depart

19 January 2023 • 1 min read
04

Home REIT annual results delayed beyond January extension

19 January 2023 • 3 min read
05

Have we finally found a solution to the lack of women in fund management?

19 January 2023 • 4 min read
06

AJ Bell shares drop despite 143% surge in inflows for investments arm

19 January 2023 • 2 min read
24 Jan
United Kingdom
Conference

Multi-Asset Roadshow 2023

Register now
Trustpilot