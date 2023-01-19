Investors demand more information on carbon footprint of funds

Only 22% of retail investors said they know the carbon footprint of their investments
A new study has found that 60% of UK retail investors would like to know what overall carbon footprint their investments have, Investment Week has learned.

New research from Kana Earth found that while only 22% of investors say they know the carbon footprint of their investments, 69% would like to see the fund managers they use provide that information on their portfolios.

The survey, which interview 1,078 British retail investors, found that when asked to describe the quality of information they receive on carbon emissions, 36% describe it as excellent, 37% as good, and 28% said it was average or poor.

One in five Article 9 funds underreport exposure to fossil fuels

Andy Creak, CEO and co-founder of Kana Earth, said:  "Fund managers are coming under increasing pressure from investors to disclose the carbon footprint of their funds, and also what they are doing to manage this.

"Those that do not take this issue seriously run the risk of losing investors to fund managers who do.

"However, the good news is that for those fund managers providing this information, the majority of their retail investor clients rate it as excellent or good."

