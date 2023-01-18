Investors embrace risk as volatility and recession hamper search for yield

The risk appetite increase was due to an intensified search for yield over the next six months.

In a survey from Managing Partners Group of investors responsible for £276bn in assets under management, more than half said their risk appetite would increase, with 48% saying it would increase dramatically and 12% predicting a slight increase.

The investors from across the UK, Italy, Germany and Switzerland argued the risk appetite increase was due to an intensified search for yield over the next six months, although 23% of those surveyed said allocations would not change as yield is already hard enough to find.

Across asset classes, 62% of investors said their allocation to US equities would rise, while 50% see an increase in UK equity allocation on the horizon, and 59% aim to add to European equities.

A further 60% anticipate an increase in allocation to US investment grade credit, while 57% believe the same of European investment grade credit.

CEO of Managing Partners Group Jeremy Leach said: "In the face of rising inflation and an economic downturn, investors are doing everything they can in the search for yield - including increasing their appetite for risk through investing in equities.

"However, they are also placing a greater focus on alternative asset classes that pay attractive yields but have very little correlation to equities and bonds."