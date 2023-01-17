Deepbridge hires life sciences investment specialist

Andy Round joins

Kathleen Gallagher
clock • 1 min read
The VC firm said the hire is part of the company’s 'wider restructuring programme'
Image:

The VC firm said the hire is part of the company’s 'wider restructuring programme'

Venture capital firm Deepbridge has hired life science investment specialist, Andy Round, as a senior investment director.

Round joins from Praetura Ventures where he was director and head of healthcare. Prior to that, he worked at Maven Capital Partners and MSIF.

At Deepbridge, he will work within the life science investment team, which runs the Life Sciences EIS fund.

M&G appoints asset management CEO

Ian Warkwick, managing partner at the firm, said he and his colleagues had worked with Round for many years and co-invested with him.

"Despite the uncertainty surrounding the global economy, the UK continues to produce great life sciences and tech innovations which require funding to grow and become the leading companies of tomorrow," Warwick said.

The VC firm said the hire is part of the company's "wider restructuring programme" which has included the promotion of Ben Carter to head of life sciences, the additions of Simon Thelwall-Jones, David Blake and Oliver Wheatley its tech investment team and Savvas Neophytou being named as CIO.  

 

Related Topics

Kathleen Gallagher
Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

NextEnergy Capital launches solar fund

Gulf Investment Fund withstands challenging quarter for region

Most read
01

Four graphs explaining... multi-asset

12 January 2023 • 2 min read
02

Large asset managers 'block progress' on ESG issues in 2022

17 January 2023 • 2 min read
03

M&G appoints asset management CEO

17 January 2023 • 1 min read
04

FTSE 100 nears record high

16 January 2023 • 1 min read
05

UK wages rise at fastest rate outside pandemic period

17 January 2023 • 1 min read
06

Natixis IM appoints head of international distribution

17 January 2023 • 1 min read
18 Jan
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2023

Register now
Trustpilot