Deepbridge hires life sciences investment specialist

The VC firm said the hire is part of the company’s 'wider restructuring programme'

Round joins from Praetura Ventures where he was director and head of healthcare. Prior to that, he worked at Maven Capital Partners and MSIF.

At Deepbridge, he will work within the life science investment team, which runs the Life Sciences EIS fund.

Ian Warkwick, managing partner at the firm, said he and his colleagues had worked with Round for many years and co-invested with him.

"Despite the uncertainty surrounding the global economy, the UK continues to produce great life sciences and tech innovations which require funding to grow and become the leading companies of tomorrow," Warwick said.

