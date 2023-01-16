Mayar Capital admits to 'mistakes' after taking 31% loss on Vontier position

In 2022, the fund returned 19.3%, while its benchmark, the MSCI World index, fell by 18.1%.

In its Q4 letter to partners, managing director of the Mayar Responsible Global Equity fund Abdulaziz Alnaim, said the team had lost confidence in its thesis for the stock.

"We explained away the cheapness in the stock simply as a result of exuberant investors chasing hot green stocks in 2021," he said. "This value investors' ‘self-righteousness' biased our analysis of the bear thesis on the business."

Alnaim noted the fund had underestimated to what extent EV penetration over the next couple of years would cause a drop in future demand for gasoline, and by extension for pumps, as well as the demand drivers and common risks between Vontier's different business lines.

Ruffer ends tumultuous 2022 in positive territory as it continues de-risk mode

"This experience illustrated once again the challenges of investing in a business that is no longer growing and potentially in secular decline," he said.

"The team and I have spent a lot of time contemplating this experience. We have learned the lessons from it and incorporated them into several of our checklists to avoid repeating the same mistake."

In 2022, the fund returned 19.3%, while its benchmark, the MSCI World index, fell by 18.1%. Mayar Capital has returned 158.1% to investors since its inception in May 2011, versus a 142.41% increase for the MSCI World.

Baillie Gifford's Tom Slater owns up to 'humbling' 2022

Over the reported period, the fund invested in the London-based REIT Helical, a few Japanese companies Alnaim did not disclose, and added to its existing Alphabet and Bright Horizons holdings.

"To take advantage of what we view as better investment opportunities, we pruned our holdings in Howdens, LabCorp, Johnson & Johnson, Visa and Mastercard," Alnaim said.

Wind turbine company Vestas, software company SAP and luxury goods firm Richemont were the biggest contributors to performance in the fourth quarter, while Paypal and Alphabet were the laggards.