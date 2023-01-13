UK economy grows unexpectedly in November

In the three months to November, GDP fell by 0.3%

Following the slight 0.1% bounce back seen in October, UK gross domestic product also grew by 0.1% in November. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast that GDP would drop by 0.2% in November.

In output terms, the services sector grew by 0.2% while the manufacturing sector fell by 0.5%, while construction remained flat.

Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS, said: "The economy grew a little in November with increases in telecommunications and computer programming helping push the economy forward. Pubs and bars also did well as people went out to watch the World Cup games."

However, in the three months to November, GDP fell by 0.3%, as forecast by Reuters economists. The ONS suggested this was due to the impact of the extra Bank Holiday for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth in September.

Marcus Brookes, chief investment officer at Quilter Investors, said that following Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's announcement that the UK had entered a recession during his Autumn Statement, this morning's data "does little to alleviate these concerns".

"December's reading is expected to confirm what already is known, but only time will tell just how long and how deep the recession will be," he said.

Jeremy Batstone-Carr, European strategist at Raymond James Investment Services, added: "Today's data can hardly disguise the likelihood that whilst recessionary conditions may be shallow, an economic contraction is underway."

"What's more, the effects of the bank's monetary tightening are still to feed through the economy fully. Together with the corporation tax increase to 25% and the expiration of the tax reduction on new investments, the economy only stands to contract further."

This worsens the UK's global position, he said, which already trails its G7 peers, which will be on the Bank of England's mind when it makes its next interest rate decision on the 2nd of February.