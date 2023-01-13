US inflation figures provide 'enormous relief' but uncertainty over Fed action remains

Unclear if or when the Federal Reserve would pause rate hikes

Annual US inflation came in at 6.5% in December 2022, falling from 7.1% the month before.

Robert Alster, CIO at Close Brothers Asset Management noted that despite the decline being "widely expected", as the numbers are exactly in line with consensus expectations, it provided "enormous relief".

He went on to say that any print higher "would have been really negative, and risk assets would have heavily sold off".

Edward Park, chief investment officer at Brooks Macdonald, agreed, saying "financial markets heaved a sigh of relief". However, he noted there was a muted reaction across markets.

Government bonds rallied following the inflation figures, but then lost some of their gains in trading.

The yield on the two-year Treasury, which moves with interest rate expectations, was down 0.07 percentage points at 4.2%, having earlier hit a three-month-low of 4.1%. The S&P 500 reversed earlier declines to be up 0.2% in morning dealings.

The limited market movement was in part because much of today's inflation report was already baked into prices, Park said. "However, there will be a sense of relief that the easing inflation narrative remains intact," he noted.

Not everyone was enthusiastic about the report. Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management, said that despite the "fanfare and focus on today's CPI report, the release is a little underwhelming". She said it "added nothing" to the late-2023 Fed pivot debate.

While commentators said there is enough support for the Federal Reserve to now step down the pace of rate hikes to 25 basis points at the February meeting, there are several question marks about the path ahead and whether they would pause the hiking completely in coming months.

Rob Clarry, investment strategist at wealth manager Evelyn Partners, said the "inflation report provided a mixed picture with regards to the three inflation indicators that Jay Powell is following".

The indicators are good prices, which continued to fall, core services, and housing inflation. The latter two remain resilient, both rising month-on-month.

"In the near term we expect the Fed will continue to remain data-dependent given the challenges in accurately forecasting CPI," said Clarry.

"It is unlikely they will telegraph ‘the pause' in advance as they will want to avoid further loosening in financial conditions."

Tiffany Willding, North American economist at PIMCO, said the firm is predicting inflation and labour market data to moderate sufficiently for the central bank to pause before their May meeting.