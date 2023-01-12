US inflation falls to 6.5% in December

The monthly report from the Bureau for Labor Statistics found that the gasoline index was "by far" the largest factor in the decrease, after the index fell 9.4% in a month.

Inflation excluding the food and energy index, or ‘core inflation', also saw a fall, dropping from 6% to 5.7%.

However, there were still areas where prices remained on an upward climb, most notably shelter, as prices rose 0.8% over the month.

The price of food also continued to increase, rising 0.3% in December following a 0.5% increase in November. The prices of eggs in particular rose 11.1%, while the price of fresh fruit declined by 1.9%.

The news may suggest that the Federal Reserve will slow its rate hiking schedule, said Richard Carter, head of fixed interest research at Quilter Cheviot, as inflation continues to follow a downward trajectory.

"This print should point to a 0.25 percentage point rise at the next meeting, rather than what has become the more common 0.5 percentage point hike," Carter said.

However, Carter stressed that the Fed's rhetoric "will need to be watched closely," as it has continued to take a hawkish stance while the labour market remains tight.

"We are a long way yet from getting through this current inflation malaise, and with recessionary talk ever present, the next moves of the Fed remain uncertain," he concluded.

Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, argued the figures confirm "that inflation is finally being tamed" and predicted that the news will rally following the results.

"Sensibly, investors are already pricing in far more favourable conditions in 2023 and this new data will confirm their convictions," he added.