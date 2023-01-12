Evelyn Partners appoints managing partner from Investec

The hire is part of Evelyn Partner's effort to grow in Scotland

Rankin previously served as senior wealth planning director for Investec and brings more than 30 years' experience in wealth management.

For the last decade he has specialised in assisting clients with advice following a business sale, helping them protect or grow their family wealth and using family investment companies.

Rankin's appointment is part of a broader effort by Evelyn to expand in Scotland and follows three recent hires for its Edinburgh office.

Neil Grant, Leanne Cassidy and Lisa McLeod have all become associate directors, joining from Acumen Financial Planning, Schroders Personal Wealth and Redmayne Bentley, respectively.

Paul Frame, regional managing partner for Scotland and Northern Ireland at Evelyn Partners, said: "I am delighted to welcome our new colleagues to Evelyn Partners in Scotland.

"As managing partner, David will lead our teams in Edinburgh and Aberdeen, and I look forward to working closely with him as we continue to develop and grow our business in Scotland. David has extensive senior wealth management experience and knows the local market well which will be invaluable to the group.

"The fact that we are also hiring experienced practitioners such as Neil, Leanne and Lisa, demonstrates that we are committed to further expanding our presence in Edinburgh, meeting client demands, following upon the acquisition of the CRM and MP2 financial planning businesses in the city last year."