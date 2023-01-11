Tabula launches first Gulf Cooperation Council Government Bond ETF

Six GCC countries

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
The ETF provides exposure to six GCC countries
Image:

The ETF provides exposure to six GCC countries

Tabula Investment Management has launched the world’s first Gulf Cooperation Council government bond ETF.

The Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF aims to offer exposure to government bonds issued by six GCC countries: Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait.

It tracks the ICE Gulf Cooperation Council Government Bond ex-144a index, which was developed by Tabula and is composed of around 100 AA- to B-rated government bonds denominated in US dollars.

Tabula's index has a 25% country cap and to be included bonds require a minimum one year maturity and a minimum amount outstanding of $500m. The index has a current yield of 5.2% and a duration of 7.8 years.

The ongoing charges figure for the ETF is 0.45%, a spokesperson said.

"With recession fears and continued economic uncertainty remaining a predominant global concern, investors may now find it an auspicious time to reassess asset allocation decisions, with a view to increasing diversification across regions and instrument types," said Tabula CEO Michael John Lytle.

"Sovereign bonds issued by GCC countries have historically exhibited a superior Sharpe ratio when compared to broad EM, and still offer high income.

"As the GCC region undertakes numerous initiatives to diversify revenue streams away from oil and gas, a more granular allocation to the region could play a significant role in building more defensive portfolios."

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

World Bank cuts 2023 global growth projection to 1.7%

UK fund flows record second positive month of 2022 in November

More on ETFs

Industry Voice: Will the global airline industry provide investors with upside in 2023?
ETFs

Industry Voice: Will the global airline industry provide investors with upside in 2023?

Frank Holmes, manager of the U.S. Global Jets UCITS ETF (JETS) at HANetf
clock 05 January 2023 • 4 min read
The new program will offered to UK and US investors
ETFs

State Street becomes last of 'Big Three' to expand proxy voting

More than 40% of index equity assets

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 15 December 2022 • 1 min read
DWS said the importance of ETFs that track the US equity market in conjunction with transparent ESG criteria in a portfolio has grown significantly in recent years.
ETFs

DWS expands Xtrackers US equity range with two ESG ETFs

Listed on London Stock Exchange

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 14 December 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Home REIT auditor BDO under scrutiny over conflict of interest

11 January 2023 • 3 min read
02

FCA tight-lipped on Woodford progress in Treasury Committee correspondence

11 January 2023 • 2 min read
03

Newton IM appoints co-heads of £11.9bn real return strategy

11 January 2023 • 1 min read
04

Economic secretary commits to even playing field for investment trusts

10 January 2023 • 3 min read
05

Terry Smith defends 'tech' holdings and claims underperformance was 'inevitable'

10 January 2023 • 3 min read
06

New infrastructure income trust targets £300m IPO

11 January 2023 • 2 min read
18 Jan
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2023

Register now
Trustpilot