FCA tight-lipped on Woodford progress in Treasury Committee correspondence

The letter from FCA's chief executive Nikhil Rathi to Harriet Baldwin, chair of the Treasury Select Committee, followed the accountability hearing of the FCA on 7 November.

The letter, dated 14 December and published today (11 January), responds to a series of questions posed during the hearing and updates the committee on progress in certain areas.

Rathi said investigations into parties apart from Link Fund Solutions that played a role in the collapse of the Woodford fund were at "advanced stages" but said publication of the information was subject to "statutory restraints".

"If any enforcement action is taken, in the interests of fairness, we cannot identify who it is against and what the allegations are until certain stages have been completed," the chief executive wrote. "The timing of any outcome will be contingent on whether the proceedings are contested". Court date set for first hearing in Link Woodford case

With regards to Link Fund Solutions, the letter stated the regulator is "focused on ensuring that the right funding is in place so affected consumers are able to access as much redress as possible". However, it said given the enforcement case and the fact that settlement discussions are ongoing it could not provide and further information.

According to the transcripts, the Woodford collapse was not mentioned during the meeting.

Turnover and consumer duty

The letter also addressed concerns about the level of turnover and vacancies at the regulator.

The FCA said it had 402 vacancies for permanent roles and 47 for fixed term at the end of November last year. This was a result of internal moves, turnover, and new roles because of expansion.

Rathi said headcount at the FCA had grown from 3,878 at the end of March 2022 to 4,256 at the end of November, with another 300 expected before the end of March 2023.

The recruitment is in part because of the FCA's strategy to improve outcomes for consumers and in markets.

In his letter, Rathi highlighted Consumer Duty as a linchpin in this plan and said when combined with the "data-led approach" it should allow the FCA to "more quickly identify practices that negatively affect" consumer outcomes and allow them to intervene before "practices become entrenched".

The FCA will be measuring the success of the Consumer Duty regulation and has published a set of metrics for this purpose.