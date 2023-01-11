Huw Pill: High levels of inflation will continue to persist in the UK

More than other advanced economies

Valeria Martinez
2 min read
Huw Pill is the chief economist at the Bank of England.
The Bank of England’s chief economist has warned that high levels of inflation may be more persistent in the UK than in other advanced economies, despite a fall in wholesale energy prices and a looming recession.

In a speech in New York on Monday (10 January), Huw Pill suggested that the "distinctive" context that prevails in the UK - of higher natural gas prices with a tight labour market, adverse labour supply developments and goods market bottlenecks - creates the potential for more persistent inflation.

"The risks surrounding inflation persistence will strongly influence my monetary policy position in the coming months," he said, signalling interest rates may have to stay higher for longer.

He noted that wholesale natural gas prices may "stabilise or even fall somewhat" in the coming months, which should have a moderating effect on headline inflation from the middle of next year. 

IMF: 2023 will be tougher than 2022 for the world's economies

However, other issues, such as low unemployment, people quitting the jobs market and companies finding it relatively easy to raise the cost of their products, may continue to sustain inflation above target, even if imported energy prices are no longer rising. 

"The ability of firms and workers to protect their real incomes will be greater when corporate pricing power is stronger and labour markets are tighter," he said. 

Factors driving the monetary policy decisions of central banks in the past year included a return to higher interest rates from the ultra-low levels, the ability of companies to raise prices and tight labour markets pushing up wages, combined with the energy crisis resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Pill said.

UK food inflation hits 13.3% in December

"None of these challenges is unique to the UK. But - at least in the way I have described it - the UK is distinctive in facing all three of these challenges at the same time," he said. 

In the UK, the Monetary Policy Committee has raised interest rates at each of its past nine meetings. The figure now stands at 3.5%. 

The markets are currently pricing in another interest rate raise by the central bank of another percentage point to 4.5% by this summer. Expectations are that the bank will keep them at that level until spring 2024, but not to drop below 4% until the end of next year.

