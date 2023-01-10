Trium Capital launches firm's first Article 9 hedge fund

The newly-launched fund will seek to invest in companies addressing issues such as climate change.

Managed by Joe Mares and Tom Ayres, the fund aims to deliver attractive long-term returns with low correlation to traditional asset classes, while seeking to address issues such as climate change, waste management and water access.

The fund's long exposure will be composed of around 50 companies in the environmental solutions, alternative energy infrastructure and clean technology sector, targeting 6-8% volatility with an expected net annual return of cash of 6-8%.

On the short side, the managers will aim to hedge market and factor risks of the long positions in a diversified manner.

Investments will be made across Europe and North America, though the strategy will also have selected exposure to Asia and emerging markets.

Co-CEO of Trium Donald Pepper said: "We are pleased to bring to the market this truly differentiated strategy, which will harness Joe and Tom's outstanding expertise in this field and experience of engagement-led investing to deliver alpha-driven returns alongside genuine impacts in terms of emissions and environmental benefits."

The newly-launched strategy builds on Trium's existing ESG-aligned offering, which includes the Trium ESG Emissions Impact fund, an Article 8 strategy also managed by Mares, and the long-only Trium Sustainable Innovators strategies, managed by Raphael Pitoun.