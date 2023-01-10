Trium Capital launches firm's first Article 9 hedge fund

Trium Climate Impact fund

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
The newly-launched fund will seek to invest in companies addressing issues such as climate change.
Image:

The newly-launched fund will seek to invest in companies addressing issues such as climate change.

Trium Capital has launched its first Article 9 hedge fund, the Trium Capital Impact fund, a UCITS equity long/short market neutral strategy.

Managed by Joe Mares and Tom Ayres, the fund aims to deliver attractive long-term returns with low correlation to traditional asset classes, while seeking to address issues such as climate change, waste management and water access. 

The fund's long exposure will be composed of around 50 companies in the environmental solutions, alternative energy infrastructure and clean technology sector, targeting 6-8% volatility with an expected net annual return of cash of 6-8%.

On the short side, the managers will aim to hedge market and factor risks of the long positions in a diversified manner. 

Trium names JO Hambro's Popescu as European director

Investments will be made across Europe and North America, though the strategy will also have selected exposure to Asia and emerging markets.

Co-CEO of Trium Donald Pepper said: "We are pleased to bring to the market this truly differentiated strategy, which will harness Joe and Tom's outstanding expertise in this field and experience of engagement-led investing to deliver alpha-driven returns alongside genuine impacts in terms of emissions and environmental benefits."

The newly-launched strategy builds on Trium's existing ESG-aligned offering, which includes the Trium ESG Emissions Impact fund, an Article 8 strategy also managed by Mares, and the long-only Trium Sustainable Innovators strategies, managed by Raphael Pitoun. 

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Janus Henderson launches OEIC version of Global Property Equity fund

Newton IM appoints co-heads of £11.9bn real return strategy

More on Funds

The fund will have a concentrated portfolio of 50 to 60 holdings.
Funds

Janus Henderson launches OEIC version of Global Property Equity fund

50 to 60 holdings globally

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 11 January 2023 • 1 min read
The UK was the worst performing IA sector overall, with UK All Companies seeing outflows of £976m
Funds

UK fund flows record second positive month of 2022 in November

Second month of positive flows in 2022

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 10 January 2023 • 2 min read
To create the ValueGurus portfolio the company looked at quarterly reports from the Securities and Exchange Commission
Funds

eToro launches portfolio of value investor 'best buys'

Taken from 13F filings

Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher
clock 10 January 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Home REIT auditor BDO under scrutiny over conflict of interest

11 January 2023 • 3 min read
02

FCA tight-lipped on Woodford progress in Treasury Committee correspondence

11 January 2023 • 2 min read
03

Newton IM appoints co-heads of £11.9bn real return strategy

11 January 2023 • 1 min read
04

Economic secretary commits to even playing field for investment trusts

10 January 2023 • 3 min read
05

Terry Smith defends 'tech' holdings and claims underperformance was 'inevitable'

10 January 2023 • 3 min read
06

New infrastructure income trust targets £300m IPO

11 January 2023 • 2 min read
18 Jan
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2023

Register now
Trustpilot