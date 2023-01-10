Canaccord Genuity management looks to take company private

Low value on public markets

Kathleen Gallagher
clock • 1 min read
CEO of the firm Daniel Daviau met with the largest shareholder in June last year to discuss the company’s prospects
Image:

CEO of the firm Daniel Daviau met with the largest shareholder in June last year to discuss the company’s prospects

Senior management of Canaccord Genuity has launched a C$1.1bn bid to take the business private, as it believes the public markets place a low value on the business.

The offer, announced yesterday (9 January), is $11.25 per share, a 30.7% premium to the price of the common shares on 6 January.

Peter Hargreaves: 'It is hardly surprising' HL's shares 'have collapsed' - reports

The offer group holds about 21.3% of the issued and outstanding common shares, held by the CEO, members of the global operating committee, senior and tenured employees from the firm.

Management of Canaccord Genuity has already gained support from the company's largest shareholder, which has 8.8% of the common shares. This, along with other shareholder agreements, means that 10.7% have entered into support agreements for the deal.

According to the public announcement, CEO of the firm Daniel Daviau met with the largest shareholder in June last year to discuss the company's prospects as part of a "routine dialogue". The shareholder had concerns about the public markets and offered support for a private transaction.

EdenTree eyes European expansion with two promotions in distribution team

"The geographically diverse business has proven to provide excellent advantages for the company's clients, but the common shares, which naturally reflect the inherent volatility of the global capital markets in which the company operates have proven to be not well-suited for trading in a public marketplace," said Daviau.

"After the completion of the proposed offer, as an employee-owned business, the company will be able to focus its efforts solely on advancing its proven strategies in ways that serve the best interests of its clients, while continuing to support a vibrant marketplace for issuers in need of capital, entrepreneurs bringing new companies and ideas to market and investors in our wealth management and capital markets businesses."

Related Topics

Kathleen Gallagher
Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

Franklin Templeton appoints CIO for combined global equity business

Foresight launches £15m share offer for Solar & Technology VCT FWT shares

More on Industry

JB Beckett
Industry

Digital winter of discontent: Reform is not an excuse to degrade workers' rights

Mindset is driven by profiteering

JB Beckett
clock 06 January 2023 • 4 min read
David Tiller died at age 56
Industry

Quilter's David Tiller dies

Aged 56

Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher
clock 03 January 2023 • 1 min read
Investment Week features editor Eve Maddock-Jones
Industry

2022: In a word, whiplash

A recap of a monumental year

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 23 December 2022 • 6 min read
Most read
01

Home REIT auditor BDO under scrutiny over conflict of interest

11 January 2023 • 3 min read
02

FCA tight-lipped on Woodford progress in Treasury Committee correspondence

11 January 2023 • 2 min read
03

Newton IM appoints co-heads of £11.9bn real return strategy

11 January 2023 • 1 min read
04

Economic secretary commits to even playing field for investment trusts

10 January 2023 • 3 min read
05

Terry Smith defends 'tech' holdings and claims underperformance was 'inevitable'

10 January 2023 • 3 min read
06

New infrastructure income trust targets £300m IPO

11 January 2023 • 2 min read
18 Jan
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2023

Register now
Trustpilot