US jobs growth slows as unemployment reaches historic low

Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that unemployment for the final month of the year had fallen to 3.5% in the US, matching September and July's level at the lowest since February 2020.

The 223,000 jobs added compares to a downwardly revised increase of 256,000 in November, and a peak of 714,000 in February 2021.

Meanwhile, average hourly earnings climbed just 0.3%, representing another slowdown in growth. On an annual basis, average hourly earnings growth sits at 4.6%.

The Federal Reserve has estimated that unemployment will begin to rise as the effects of its interest rate hikes take effect on the economy, peaking at 4.6% in the next year.

Hugh Grieves, fund manager of the Premier Miton US Opportunities fund, said that while the "rock solid" labour market will trouble the Fed, it "supports our optimism that the US economy can escape a recession".

Richard Flynn, managing director at Charles Schwab UK, agreed, stating that the figures indicate that "the Fed is far from declaring victory," despite lower-than-expected inflation figures last month.

He also noted that labour market is a lagging economic indicator, "meaning it can be difficult to judge when the Fed should take its foot off the peddle"

However, Grieves added that the Fed will still "take comfort" in the slowing wage growth, taking pressure off prices and enabling the central bank's tightening to be more relaxed later in the year.

Richard Carter, head of fixed interest research at Quilter Cheviot, said that the data indicated that "the fabled ‘soft landing' may be achievable after all," as rate hikes may lead to a slowdown rather than a deep or prolonged recession.

Carter concluded: "Attention now turns back to the inflation data to get a better steer on how long the Fed's hawkish behaviour will last for."