US jobs growth slows as unemployment reaches historic low

223,000 new jobs

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 2 min read
The US Treasury
Image:

The US Treasury

US job growth slowed in December with just 223,000 jobs added in the month, still coming in above consensus estimates of 200,000.

Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that unemployment for the final month of the year had fallen to 3.5% in the US, matching September and July's level at the lowest since February 2020.

The 223,000 jobs added compares to a downwardly revised increase of 256,000 in November, and a peak of 714,000 in February 2021.

Meanwhile, average hourly earnings climbed just 0.3%, representing another slowdown in growth. On an annual basis, average hourly earnings growth sits at 4.6%.

The Federal Reserve has estimated that unemployment will begin to rise as the effects of its interest rate hikes take effect on the economy, peaking at 4.6% in the next year.

Hugh Grieves, fund manager of the Premier Miton US Opportunities fund, said that while the "rock solid" labour market will trouble the Fed, it "supports our optimism that the US economy can escape a recession".

Richard Flynn, managing director at Charles Schwab UK, agreed, stating that the figures indicate that "the Fed is far from declaring victory," despite lower-than-expected inflation figures last month.

He also noted that labour market is a lagging economic indicator, "meaning it can be difficult to judge when the Fed should take its foot off the peddle"

However, Grieves added that the Fed will still "take comfort" in the slowing wage growth, taking pressure off prices and enabling the central bank's tightening to be more relaxed later in the year.

Richard Carter, head of fixed interest research at Quilter Cheviot, said that the data indicated that "the fabled ‘soft landing' may be achievable after all," as rate hikes may lead to a slowdown rather than a deep or prolonged recession.

Carter concluded: "Attention now turns back to the inflation data to get a better steer on how long the Fed's hawkish behaviour will last for."

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Wealth manager sentiment towards bonds reaches highest level since 2009

Equity fund flows fall to weakest in eight years

More on Economics

Private sector employment rose by 235,000 in December.
Economics

US private payroll data beats expectations for December

Causes stocks to slip

Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher
clock 05 January 2023 • 2 min read
Central bank officials felt they needed to see “substantially more evidence” of inflationary decline
Economics

Fed officials remain hawkish on inflation despite recessionary fears

Minutes released

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 05 January 2023 • 2 min read
The figures show the inflation rate for fresh produce in December was even higher at 15%
Economics

UK food inflation hits 13.3% in December

British Retail Consortium

Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher
clock 04 January 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Industry Voice: Will the global airline industry provide investors with upside in 2023?

05 January 2023 • 4 min read
02

Under-the-radar areas to watch after a bleak 2022

05 January 2023 • 1 min read
03

Fundsmith Equity sees out 2022 as most bought fund

04 January 2023 • 3 min read
04

Nick Train buys 477,000 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income in second half of 2022

05 January 2023 • 2 min read
05

Deep Dive: Signs of relief for EM equities despite looming growth slowdown

06 January 2023 • 5 min read
06

Fidelity platform restricts investment into Jupiter UK Mid Cap

05 January 2023 • 1 min read
18 Jan
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2023

Register now
Trustpilot