US private payroll data beats expectations for December

Private sector employment rose by 235,000 in December, ahead of predictions, according to the figures from payroll processor ADP. Economists had expected a gain of 150,000.

Meanwhile, unemployment claims for the last week of December fell to 204,000 from 223,000 the previous week.

Fed officials remain hawkish on inflation despite recessionary fears

The new data caused the S&P 500 to open 1.2% lower and the Nasdaq was down 1%.

"The US job market figures remain in focus as strong purchasing power could contribute to keeping inflation elevated, undermining the Federal Reserve's efforts," commented Wael Makarem, senior market strategist at Exness.

"Several data releases on employment and inflation are expected this month ahead of the central bank's meeting and could influence decision-making."

On Wednesday (4 January) the minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's December meeting were released.

The minutes showed policymakers were still focused on fighting inflation, but they were now focused on balancing this with the risk of slowing the economy too much.

"Participants reaffirmed their strong commitment to returning inflation to the (Federal Open Market) Committee's 2% objective," the minutes said.

"A number of participants emphasised that it would be important to clearly communicate that a slowing in the pace of rate increases was not an indication of any weakening of the Committee's resolve to achieve its price stability goal."

The US Federal Reserve is not due to make its next policy announcements until 1 February, however the next inflation report is due on 11 January and will be under much scrutiny.

The International Monetary Fund has also ramped up pressure on the Fed to continue tightening, with the organisation's deputy managing director arguing the central bank must "stay the course" on inflation.

In an interview with the Financial Times today, Gita Gopinath argued that inflation in the US had not "turned the corner yet," with a tight labour market and service inflation continuing to persist.

At the end of 2022 some market participants speculated that inflation had peaked.

The last reading for US inflation was a year-on-year growth rate of 7.1% in for November, down from June's peak of 9%.