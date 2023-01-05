Nick Train buys 477,000 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income in second half of 2022

Nick Train, manager of the Finsbury Growth & Income trust, has been increasing his 'skin in the game'

In a stock exchange announcement yesterday (4 January), the company said the manager had purchased another 25,000 shares of £0.25 each at an average price of 856 pence per share.

This brought his total holding to 4,804, 639 ordinary shares, or 2.3% of the company's issued share capital.

In May, Investment Week reported Train's holding to be 1.9% or 4.3 million shares, which was up from 3.1 million at the end of September 2020.

Kyle Caldwell, collectives specialist at interactive investor, said: "The share purchases come at a challenging time for investors with exposure to growth stocks, so the move to increase ‘skin in the game' will arguably give shareholders comfort that Nick Train is also taking the rough with the smooth.

"While it does not guarantee success, fund managers having ‘skin in the game' aligns their interests with investors."

It has been a volatile year, with Train apologising repeatedly to his shareholders over the trust's disappointing performance.

In the 12 months till 4 January its share price has lost 5.9%, compared to the UK Equity Income AIC sector, which is down 0.9%, according to Morningstar.

The almost £2bn trust is sitting on a 4.8% discount, according to Morningstar.

However, more recently performance has started to improve, with the share price gaining 7.2% in November, according to the factsheet.

In commentary, Train noted that eight stocks had gained 10% or more in the month, while two were up more than 9%.

With just 22 holdings, the contributions of these stocks were significant.

The manager said the improvement was in line with the overall UK stock market, which delivered 7.1% in November.

"On that rally and its implications - we would say we cannot see the future. But we can be certain that the UK stock market has been a disappointing index to invest in - actually going back two decades," the manager wrote.

"I am not saying that November 2022 marked a turning point in the relative fortunes of the unloved UK stock market; because no one can make such an assertion with any confidence," he continued.

"But I submit it is not idle to suggest that UK equities could offer positive surprises to investors for some time to come. I hope this comes to pass and that our chosen holdings participate fully."

There is no requirement for the trust to report the increase in shareholding.

Investment Week has contacted Nick Train and Finsbury Growth & Income for comment.