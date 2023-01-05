Square Mile upgrades five strategic bond funds while BNY Mellon suffers two downgrades

Square Mile conducted 53 interviews with investment professionals from 35 asset management groups over the course of December 2022.

During the year, the research company conducted 783 meetings with investment professionals across 128 fund groups.

The firm announced the following funds were upgraded from A to AA: M&G UK Inflation Linked Corporate Bond fund; TwentyFour Absolute Return Credit fund; Invesco Tactical Bond fund; TwentyFour Strategic Income fund; and Janus Henderson Fixed Interest Monthly Income fund.

"Square Mile's analysts believe that the management teams and investment processes at play within these strategies to be of an extremely high calibre and these upgrades reflect this high level of conviction," the company said.

Fed officials remain hawkish on inflation despite recessionary fears

Following the review, analysts at Square Mile also chose to downgrade the BNY Mellon Global Dynamic Bond fund and the BNY Mellon Sustainable Global Dynamic Bond fund from AA and Responsible AA, to A and Responsible A, respectively.

The analysts said their conviction in the funds has been "tempered over recent years" as the funds' allocations and returns have "not met their expectations for defensive strategies".

However, the analysts also noted they still believe they are "solid offerings within the lower risk end" of the sector.

The $371.2m Global Dynamic Bond fund lost 8.3% from September 2021 to September 2022, according to the fund's November factsheet.

Meanwhile, the €335.7m Sustainable fund lost 7% in the same period, according to its factsheet.

New ratings

Square Mile also introduced two new ratings in December following 53 interviews with investment professionals from 35 asset management groups.

Fundsmith Equity sees out 2022 as most bought fund

The Janus Henderson Global Sustainable Equity fund and the UBAM Positive Impact Emerging Equity fund were both awarded a Responsible A rating from the firm.

The analysts applauded the team of the £1.8bn Janus Henderson fund for its "collegiate approach to investing", and noted the two experienced managers, Hamish Chamberlayne and Aaron Scully, were supported by a "close-knit team".

Square Mile said the fund was "an attractive option for investors looking to invest in sustainable solutions providers without sacrificing financial returns".

It added that given the fund's investments must be linked to one of ten sustainable development themes and avoid companies in harmful industries, the portfolio will "typically differ from its benchmark and its returns may therefore be highly variable at times".

Across three years the fund has returned 10.6%, compared to the MSCI World Index, which returned 11.1%, according to the latest factsheet.

Meanwhile, Square Mile said the UBAM fund was "one of the few compelling long-term impact focused strategies" available.

The fund was launched in May 2020 and looks for opportunities in emerging and developed markets.

"The commitment of governments to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 will require significant investment in innovation and the fund is well-positioned to benefit from this trend as it seeks to invest in companies providing solutions to these challenges," the press release said.

BlackRock defers Q3 redemptions from £3.5bn UK property fund

The analysts also took the opportunity to upgrade UBAM's Positive Impact Equity fund from Responsible Positive Prospect to Responsible A.

They said "their conviction in its capability and stability has increased, with the managers demonstrating a consistent process and approach throughout challenging times for economies and markets since the fund's launch in September 2018".

The fund returned 12.2% since its inception, until the end of November, according to its factsheet.