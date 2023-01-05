Taylor Maritime Investments chair steps down.

According to the board, Lykiardopulo decided that upon the successful conclusion of the Grindrod Shipping acquisition he would leave the role "in order to devote more time to his personal businesses after a period of intense and demanding activity with TMI".

Non-executive director Frank Dunne will act as interim chair during the recruitment process for a permanent replacement.

In an RNS notice published today (5 January), Lykiardopulo said it had "been a privilege to lead such a strong and dynamic team through a period of change and opportunity".

He added that as the trust entered a "new and exciting phase of its development", it was "the right time for me to hand over the helm to a new chair".

Edward Buttery, CEO of TMI, said the board would carry out a "thorough recruitment process to appoint a new chair and will update the market in due course".

He thanked Lykiardopulo for "all the excellent work he has done" and "for his personal support and encouragement, which have been truly invaluable".

Running in the IT Leasing sector, the trust is currently on a 34.3% discount, according to the Association of Investment Companies, and has a market cap of £369m.