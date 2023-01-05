HSBC AM and LGIM among coalition challenging Glencore thermal coal production

Questions Paris compatibility

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 1 min read
It marks the first climate resolution focused on Glencore’s thermal coal production
Image:

It marks the first climate resolution focused on Glencore’s thermal coal production

HSBC Asset Management and Legal and General Investment Management are among a group challenging Glencore over its thermal coal production and impact on the planet.

The coalition, which collectively represents $2.2trn of assets under management, has co-filed a shareholder resolution with the world's largest coal trader seeking transparency on how its thermal coal production aligns with the Paris Agreement's 1.5-degree target.

Stock Spotlight: Glencore share price shrugs off 'neo-colonial' corruption case

It marks the first climate resolution focused on Glencore's thermal coal production and follows the recent challenges for the firm, which saw almost 25% of shareholders reject its climate plan in 2022.

Co-filed with the Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility and ShareAction, the proposals seek disclosure of how Glencore's projected thermal coal production and capital expenditure aligns with the Paris Agreement.

Global ESG analyst at LGIM Dror Elkayam called for a "higher degree of transparency" from Glencore in order to understand whether the firm's exposure to thermal coal corresponds with its net zero commitment.

Meanwhile, Naomi Hogan, strategic projects lead at ACCR, highlighted the "significant exposure" Glencore has to thermal coal and described the resolution as a "catalyst" for clear disclosure of the firm seeks to manage climate risks, adding the recent withdrawal of an application for a new coal mine in Australia shows substantial reductions in coal output are possible.

HSBC AM to phase out thermal coal investing by 2040

Michael Wyrsch, CIO and deputy CEO at coalition member Vision Super, described Glencore's continued thermal coal investment as "disappointing" and incompatible with its public commitment to the Paris Agreement.

He added the firm has a "tremendous opportunity" to be part of and profit from the global energy transition, particularly with its exposure to growing key commodities copper and nickel, along with its expanding recycling business.

Related Topics

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

Merry Christmas from Investment Week

Crystal Amber switches sights following De La Rue failure

More on ESG

Three of the firm's sub funds will be reclassified as Article 8
ESG

Carmignac revamps sub-fund range in light of ESG regulation update

Three funds moved to Article 8

Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher
clock 04 January 2023 • 2 min read
“Remaining adaptable” is essential for ESG investing
ESG

Deep Dive: UK ESG equity investors must remain 'adaptable'

Sustainable investing

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 23 December 2022 • 4 min read
The SFDR Reporting Professional tool will compile market data and LSEG’s own resources to help investors build a clearer picture for the reports needed to comply with SFDR.
ESG

LSEG and Clarity AI partner for SFDR reporting tool

SFDR Reporting Professional

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 20 December 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

HSBC AM and LGIM among coalition challenging Glencore thermal coal production

05 January 2023 • 1 min read
02

Fed officials remain hawkish on inflation despite recessionary fears

05 January 2023 • 2 min read
03

Fundsmith Equity sees out 2022 as most bought fund

04 January 2023 • 3 min read
04

Square Mile upgrades five strategic bond funds while BNY Mellon suffers two downgrades

05 January 2023 • 3 min read
05

Carmignac looks to Newton for new sustainability head

05 January 2023 • 1 min read
06

Carmignac revamps sub-fund range in light of ESG regulation update

04 January 2023 • 2 min read
18 Jan
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2023

Register now
Trustpilot