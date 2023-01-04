UK food inflation hits 13.3% in December

The figures show the inflation rate for fresh produce in December was even higher at 15%

The BRC, whose records began in 2005, said this was up from 12.4% in November.

The figures show the inflation rate for fresh produce in December was even higher at 15%, up from 14.3% a month earlier.

The BRC said high prices for animal feed, fertiliser and energy all contributed to the higher food prices.

The numbers from the BRC suggest the rate of food inflation due to be reported by the Office for National Statistics for December later this month will also be higher. In November the ONS reported a 16.6% rate of food inflation, a 45-year high.

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson warned that "2023 will be another difficult year for consumers and businesses as inflation shows no immediate signs of waning".

However, the figures also relieved that inflation in non-food shops, such as fashion or homeware, slowed in the month down to 4.4% in December from 4.8% the month prior.

Mike Watkins, head of retailer and business insight at NielsenIQ, said: "Consumer demand is likely to be weak in Q1 due to the impact of energy price increases and for many, Christmas spending bills starting to arrive.

"So the increase in food inflation is going to put further pressure on household budgets and it's unlikely that there will be any improvement in the consumer mind-set around personal finances in the near term.

"With shoppers having less money to spend on discretionary retail, having paid for their essential groceries, there will be little to stimulate demand across the non-food channels."