RBC BlueBay strengthens ESG team in double hire

RBC BlueBay has bolstered its ESG investment team with a double hire across the UK and US.

Younes Hassar has joined the firm in London as a senior ESG analyst, reporting to Lucy Byrne.

He brings experience from across a range of in house and consultant roles, including BNP Paribas, HSBC, Aviva Investors and Federated Hermes.

In his new role, Hassar will support the firm's investment professionals through ESG analysis and stewardship activities.

Emir Beganovic joins from Thrivent Asset Management, where he served most recently as ESG program lead.

Prior to this, he also held a product due diligence analyst role with RBC Wealth Management.

In his new role as ESG analyst, based in Minneapolis, Beganovic will support fixed income investment professionals and lead on ESG integration and engagement.

Head of BlueBay ESG investment and portfolio manager at RBC BlueBay My-Linh Ngo said: "Our team has expanded and changed considerably since we hired our first ESG consultant almost a decade ago."

She said that ESG continues to be of "critical importance in helping future-proof our business" and the dual appointment will enable the company to incorporate ESG in its investment process.

Ngo said: "They both bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to their prospective roles, and I look forward to working together to enhance the BlueBay fixed income ESG offering at RBC BlueBay."