Spring Budget set for 15 March

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt also confirmed today (19 December) the Spring Budget will be accompanied by a forecast from the Office for Budget Responsibility.

Hunt said this forecast, along with the forecast prepared for the Autumn Statement last month, will fulfil the obligation for the OBR to produce two forecasts every financial year.

The Autumn Statement was Hunt's first fiscal statement as chancellor, which came following previous chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's Mini Budget that rocked financial markets.

Next year's Spring Budget will allow Hunt to reassess the state of the energy market, as well as the effect of interest rate hikes made by the Bank of England.