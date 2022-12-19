Spring Budget set for 15 March

Accompanied by OBR forecast

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt
Image:

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt

The next budget will be held on 15 March 2023, the Treasury has revealed.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt also confirmed today (19 December) the Spring Budget will be accompanied by a forecast from the Office for Budget Responsibility.

Hunt said  this forecast, along with the forecast prepared for the Autumn Statement last month, will fulfil the obligation for the OBR to produce two forecasts every financial year.

The Autumn Statement was Hunt's first fiscal statement as chancellor, which came following previous chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's Mini Budget that rocked financial markets.

Next year's Spring Budget will allow Hunt to reassess the state of the energy market, as well as the effect of interest rate hikes made by the Bank of England.

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Nordea AM launches Global Social Bond fund

Mercer makes two sustainable appointments

More on UK

Hans Stoter of AXA Investment Managers
UK

Should companies do more to ease the cost-of-living crisis?

Prioritising social considerations

Hans Stoter
clock 16 December 2022 • 4 min read
A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a 0.3% rise from October.
UK

UK retail sales fall in November as cost-of-living bites household finances

0.4% decline from October

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 16 December 2022 • 2 min read
The Bank of England
UK

Bank of England hikes rates by 50 basis points

Split decision

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 15 December 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Former BlackRock sustainability chief calls for Fink's resignation over ESG - reports

19 December 2022 • 1 min read
02

Industry Voice Video: What do rate hike changes mean for Fixed Income markets?

19 December 2022 • 1 min read
03

Private markets to face reality check in 2023

19 December 2022 • 5 min read
04

Industry Voice Video: Take Advantage of Today's Attractive Bond Yields

16 December 2022 • 1 min read
05

Industry Voice Video: Aegon AM sustainable equity team answer 5 in 5

13 December 2022 • 2 min read
06

Stock Spotlight: LSEG plans to challenge Bloomberg terminal with Microsoft Teams

19 December 2022 • 4 min read
01 Jan
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2023

Register now
Trustpilot