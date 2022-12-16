UK retail sales fall in November as cost-of-living bites household finances

According to the Office for National Statistics, retail sales volumes slid by 0.4% last month. This follows a 0.9% increase in October, which was an improvement from September when sales were impacted by the public holiday for Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

A Reuters poll of economists had predicted a 0.3% rise from October.

While consumers are spending 4.2% more than a year ago, they are focusing on essentials like food and footwear, with overall sales volumes down 5.9%. At a 5% decline, online shopping has decreased less than overall retail sales volumes.

"This suggests people are looking to stretch their spending power by accessing the lower prices we tend to see online," said Kevin Bright, global leader of the consumer pricing practice at McKinsey & Company.

The ONS said that a portion of the decline may be down to the fact that Cyber Monday online sales on 28 November were not included in the data and will be in the results for December.

However, the figures were consistent with recent indications that consumers are having difficulty with their finances.

"UK consumers are feeling the pressure of higher prices for energy, food and other goods and this is weighing on their discretionary spending," said Emma Mogford, fund manager of the Premier Miton Monthly Income fund.

"With consumer confidence at a very low level and the prospect of higher mortgage costs, it may be some time before UK retail sales recover meaningfully."

The disappointing retail sales data comes despite a slight improvement to consumer confidence in the UK. According to research group GfK, consumer confidence edged up two points in December compared to the previous month. However, it remains at its lowest sustained level in almost 50 years.