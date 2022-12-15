Aviva Investors adds four to UK retail distribution team

Looking to multi-asset market

The four hires will focus on sales of Aviva Investors MAF Plus and MAF Core offerings
Aviva Investors has added four new roles to its UK retail distribution team as it aims to grow its presence in the adviser multi-asset market.

The four hires will focus on sales of Aviva Investors MAF Plus and MAF Core offerings - two fund ranges of five global risk-targeted multi-asset funds.

Fraser Creevy will focus on the north of the UK while Alessandra Legnante will focus on the south.

Neil Thorpe will work on retail digital sales and Fabian Wiesner will focus on strategic partner relationships. All four will report to Aviva Investors head of retail James Tothill.

He said: "We are pleased to welcome Fraser, Alessandra, Neil and Fabian to the team and are confident they will help us to accelerate growth in this important segment of the adviser market.

"Multi-asset is a core strength of Aviva Investors in the adviser market. These hires demonstrate our ongoing commitment to that offering."

