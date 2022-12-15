SEC proposes wide-ranging changes to stock trading

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has proposed a series of measures to overhaul stock trading in an effort to improve prices, transparency and competition for investors.

Documents on the SEC website published yesterday (14 December) include four press releases of proposals along with several speeches and statements relating to the proposals from Gary Gensler, chair of the commission and other commissioners.

According to the Financial Times, the measures are outlined in more than 1,500 pages of documents.

In one speech, Gensler noted the rules governing the national market system have not been updated since 2005.

"Developments in the in the markets have resulted in a market structure that is less competitive, less transparent, and more concentrated than it should be," he commented.

He noted that as of September this year, as much as 42% of share volume is executed off-exchange.

"Such off-exchange market centres, though, benefit from transacting using a different set of rules from the ones on national securities exchanges," he said. "This may undermine competition."

Fed raises rates by 50 basis points while indicating further hikes

The proposed new rules aim to "drive greater efficiency, competition, and fairness in equity markets".

Proposals

Among the proposals is a new auction mechanism that would require brokers to offer retail investor orders to a wider group of trading venues.

The proposal explained that retail brokers route more than 90% of orders for individual investors through a small group of dealers and do not provide any opportunity for other market participants to come in with better pricing. The lack of price improvement is worth an estimated $1.5bn, according to research done for the proposal.

If adopted, the proposed rule generally would prohibit a "restricted competition trading centre".

FCA to review funding class thresholds and compensation limits

Another proposal looked to increase disclosure information from brokers, which Gensler said would "facilitate investors ability to compare brokers".

This proposal would require statistical measure of execution quality such a size improvement benchmark.

The rule, among other things, would require large brokers to disclose "critical information" on execution quality and summary reports on execution quality that investors can read.

The majority of the SEC's five commissioners voted in favour of all of the proposals, but two voted against auction and best execution plans.

The proposals are open for comment until 31 March.

