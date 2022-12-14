DWS expands Xtrackers US equity range with two ESG ETFs

DWS said the importance of ETFs that track the US equity market in conjunction with transparent ESG criteria in a portfolio has grown significantly in recent years.

Listed on both the London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Borse, the ETFs track the S&P 500 ESG index and the S&P 500 Equal Weight ESG index respectively, which make a number of exclusions before selecting constituents with a consideration for E, S and G criteria.

Excluded companies are those that exceed revenue thresholds in activities related to thermal coal, tobacco and controversial weapons, or those that violate international norms and standards, such as the UN Global Compact Principles.

Companies without an S&P DJI (Dow Jones indices) ESG score are also excluded, as are those who fall within the worst 25% of ESG Scores from each global GICS Industry Group.

In a second step, index members are listed according to their S&P DJI ESG Score. For the S&P DJI ESG Score, company data is collected and evaluated by S&P Global ESG Research on ESG standards.

As a result, the S&P 500 ESG and S&P 500 Equal Weight ESG indices ultimately comprise around 300 stocks instead of the original 500 stocks. The index methodologies are designed to ensure that the ESG indexes achieve similar industry or sector risk characteristics as the original index.

Simon Klein, global head of passive sales at DWS, said: "We are pleased to further expand our Xtrackers offering for investors with attractive solutions."

The S&P 500 ESG ETF and S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF have an annual total expense ratio of 0.08% and 0.17% respectively.