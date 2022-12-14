AJ Bell: Investors using portfolio money for cost of living crisis

Money tended to be gifted for a particular purpose with contributing to household bills the most common at 16%

The platform surveyed nearly 2,700 of its customers in December 2022 and 7% had already withdrawn money from investments to help friends and family during the crisis, while 13% considering doing so.

Over half of those planning to gift money said it would be in excess of £2,000.

Laura Suter, head of personal finance at AJ Bell, said: "The Bank of Mum and Dad, and the Bank of Granny and Grandad, will be dipping into their savings to help their family with the cost of living at the moment.

"With rent, mortgages, food and just about every other cost rising it is understandable that those with more money stashed away want to help their family and friends."

Inflation eases but experts warn on long road ahead

Money tended to be gifted for a particular purpose with contributing toward household bills the most common at 16%, with a further 12% saying the money would be used for mortgage payments and 5% for covering rent.

Another 12% said the money was to be used to fund a one-off cost like a boiler repair or new car purchase. Other reasons included food bills, home improvement and repairs, education fees and medical bills.

A quarter (25%) said the money was not intended to cover a specific cost.

Revealed: Inflation drives two-thirds of UK investors to shift investment strategy

Suter warned that anyone gifting money needed to be "mindful of hidden tax rules".

She explained that dipping into investments outside of an ISA could be hit with capital gains tax if they have had significant gains on the money.

"Everyone has a £12,300 allowance each year before they are hit with the tax, but this is dropping from next year," she explained. "It would be wise to be aware of this limit, as the last thing you want if gifting money to family is being hit with a big tax bill."

Suter suggested that those planning to gift significant sums of money should spread withdrawals over numerous tax years.

"Anyone can gift up to £3,000 of money each year without hitting inheritance tax rules, with extra gifts for certain family members getting married," she added. "But any amount over that will be subject to a seven-year taper before it is free of inheritance tax."