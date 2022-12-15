SVM UK Opportunities fund alters policy to allow derivatives

Shareholder approval

Neil Veitch is fund manager of SVM UK Opportunities
The £157.7m SVM UK Opportunities fund will be able to use derivatives, following a shareholder vote of approval on 2 December.

At an EGM, shareholders voted to "extend the investment powers" for the fund and alter the investment policy, both of which come into effective on 30 December.

In a letter to clients, SVM said it is adopting these changes so that it can meet its investment objective to achieve capital growth over the long term and outperform the MSCI United Kingdom IMI.

The fund, which is managed by Neil Veitch and Craig Jeruzal, has struggled recently, returning 5% in five years, while the index returned 21.3%, according to the latest factsheet.

In 2022, until the end of November, the fund lost 19.6%, while the index gained 3.1%.

SVM Asset Management reached an agreement to be bought by AssetCo in June this year, and earlier this month Martin Gilbert's company said it was going to merge operation of it, Saracen Fund Managers and Revera Asset Management under a common brand and operating structure.

SVM has been contacted for comment.

