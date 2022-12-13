Janus Henderson multi-asset manager Cheeseman departs

Dean Cheeseman had worked at Janus Henderson Investors since 2017.
Multi-asset portfolio manager Dean Cheeseman has left Janus Henderson Investors after five years at the firm.

Cheeseman co-managed the firm's multi-manager fund range and Core Multi-Asset Income fund range alongside head of multi-asset Paul O'Connor and portfolio manager Tihana Ibrahimpasic, who will continue to manage the funds.

A spokesperson for the firm said O'Connor and Ibrahimpasic have significant experience in managing multi-asset portfolios and worked closely with Cheeseman prior to his departure to "ensure the smooth transition" of his responsibilities. 

"We thank Dean for his contribution to Janus Henderson Investors, as well as his unwavering commitment to our clients," a spokesperson said. 

Janus Henderson appoints chair as Gillingwater retires

Cheeseman confirmed his departure on LinkedIn, noting that his five years as part of Janus Henderson's multi-asset unit had been "a genuine joy".

"It has been a privilege to have been a part of the multi asset team who, with their ‘putting clients first' attitude, have constantly evolved to embrace new markets and build innovative and robust solutions," he wrote.  

He added that he is looking forward to "starting the next chapter" of his career, but did not confirm what his next move will be. 

Janus Henderson poaches chief responsibility officer from AllianceBernstein

Prior to joining Janus Henderson, Cheeseman was a portfolio manager at Mercer, where he managed the firm's Global Equity, Low Volatility Equity, Sustainable Global Equity and UK Equity funds, as well as a range of multi-asset target date and risk-profiled funds.

Before that, he was with F&C Asset Management from 2007 to 2010, finishing his tenure as head of fund of funds. Earlier, he was head of developed markets with Forsyth Partners from 2001 and head of collective investments at Morgan Stanley's Quilter from 1998.

