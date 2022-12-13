Financial markets survey: Stagflationary concerns increase for 2023

Kathleen Gallagher
The survey was conducted between 7 and 9 December and asked for views on 2023.
With several risks to market stability in 2023 on the horizon market participants across the globe believe there is a growing likelihood of stagflation next year, according to a survey from Deutsche Bank Research.

The survey was conducted between 7 and 9 December, with 856 responses from across the global financial markets.

Over the next 12 months, 92% respondents think there is a ‘high' or ‘very high' risk of stagflation in the UK, this is compared to 63% who predicted the risk in October last year.

There are similarly concerns for the US and Europe where 62% and 86% saw a high or very high risk, compared to 33% and 42% respectively in the October 2021 survey.

UK real wages slump 2.7%

When asked what the biggest risks to market stability were for 2023, almost half (46%) opted for recessions proving more severe than anticipated. Respondents were asked to pick up to three choices and the other top two were: higher than expected inflation and more aggressive tightening from the Federal Reserve.

US recession and market moves

Focusing in on the US, 78% of market participants anticipate the next US recession to start in 2023 and 48% of those anticipate it will arrive in the second quarter.

As recession takes hold respondents also felt the S&P 500 would hit its low next year with 79% anticipating it in 2023, up from 58% from a survey in September.

Yellen predicts US inflation will be lower next year

The average respondent thinks the S&P 500 will lose 2.2% next year, but there are significant variations within this with 32% expecting it to drop 10% or more during the course of the year.

China impact

A major theme for 2023 will be the impact of China's re-opening as it starts to move further away from its zero covid policy.

Market participants are divided over how this will impact the global economy. Just over half (51%) said they anticipated the move to inflationary, with 32% expecting it to be disinflationary and 17% were unsure.

