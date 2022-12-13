UK real wages slump 2.7%

While growth in average total pay and regular pay was 6.1%, the strongest rate outside of the pandemic period, inflation means people are not feeling the benefit.

Derrick Dunne, CEO of YOU Asset Management, said the growth figures adjusted for inflation are "worryingly near the record fall set earlier this year at 3%".

"Pay has been consistently falling in real terms month after month and these figures show that many people in the UK are far from being in a healthy financial position," the CEO added.

Yellen predicts US inflation will be lower next year

Meanwhile, unemployment rose slightly during the period by 0.1 percentage points to 3.7%. This is despite the number of vacancies posted still remaining at historically high levels of 1,187,000.

The ONS said respondents are citing economic pressures as one of the things holding back recruitment.

Marcus Brookes, chief investment officer at Quilter Investors commented the twin problems of wage growth and rising unemployment "highlighted the dilemma facing the Bank of England".

The BoE is meeting on Thursday to decide on the next rate move. Brookes said he anticipates a 0.5% rise, but added "the pace of rate hikes is likely to slow from now on given the weaking economy".

"With the Bank of England already fearing the country is in a recession, labour market conditions remain tight with fewer foreign workers and increased hesitancy among people to take up new roles due to increased economic uncertainty," said Brookes.

"With employment remaining lower than it was before the pandemic, the UK is badly lagging its peers in developed economies and may be in need of a policy boost to fix its labour market conundrum and get more people who are economically inactive back into work."

UK economy grows 0.5% in October but 'figures flatter to deceive' the true economic damage

The figures released today (13 December) come amid numerous strikes from the public sector in the UK. The ONS noted the difference between private sector and public sector growth rates is "among the largest".

The average regular pay growth for the private sector was 6.9%, while the public sector is up by just 2.7%.

The ONS said 417,000 working days were lost because of labour disputes in October alone, the highest number since 2011.