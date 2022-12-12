Seilern hires from Ruffer and Redburn for research team

Charalee Hoelzl spent more than seven years at Ruffer, joining the firm in 2014 as a compliance assistant and departing this year as an investment manager.

She will join former Redburn equity analyst Akash Bhanot in the next stage of Seilern's growing team, both working as research analysts.

Both hires will work across the fund house's three equity portfolios: Seilern World Growth, Seilern America and Seilern Europa.

Tassilo Seilern, CEO of Seilern, said this was part of the firm's continuous ambition "to becoming the best quality growth investment manager in the market" and said it was "more important than ever to ignore the noise and keep one's eye on our key priority".

On the new hires, Seilern said he was "delighted" to have gained the pair.

He said: "We continue to focus our resources to further strengthen the implementation of our investment process.

"We warmly welcome Akash and Charalee, who have joined us in this continuous quest to invest in only the best quality growth businesses."