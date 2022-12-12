Amundi merges EM ETFs as Lyxor integration continues

The new combined ETF will have assets of €6.5bn.

The Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF will be absorbed into the Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF on 19 December, according to ETF Stream.

The Lyxor fund will stop trading on the primary market on 13 December and on 16 December it will stop trading on the stock exchanges.

The total expense ratios are the same for the two ETFs and will remain at 0.14%.

Amundi acquired Lyxor in January this year, a move which gave the firm 14% market share of UCITS ETFs and made it the second-largest player in Europe.

At the time the company said Lyxor will be fully merged into Amundi in the second half of 2022, while the rebranding of products will occur over the full year.