Allianz Global Investors makes dual senior promotion

Edouard Jozan and Malie Conway

Allianz Global Investors' Edouard Jozan and Malie Conway both promoted.
Allianz Global Investors' Edouard Jozan and Malie Conway both promoted.

Allianz Global Investors has promoted two senior persons from within its own ranks to its distribution unit.

Edouard Jozan will become head of distribution for Europe, overseeing sales and client service in the region. 

Jozan is currently head of Allianz Insurance Asset Management, responsible for developing the institutional business with AllianzGI's parent and sister companies.

Allianz and Goldman Sachs among firms accused of 'moralwashing' on Russia

He also currently leads the global third-party insurance business.

Jozan joined AllianzGI in 2020, and has 23 years of investment experience, having started his career with Allianz entities in Germany, France, the UK and the US in various investment management and client-facing functions. 

He will replace Barbara Rupf Bee, currently head of EMEA, who will leave AllianzGI at the end of 2022 to pursue non-executive roles in the industry.

The second promotion is Malie Conway, who has led US distribution since 2020, and will now head a new unit covering global clients and growth markets

Allianz GI's Matthew Tillett resurfaces at Premier Miton as Andrew Jackson retires

This will encompass the existing teams of global banks, global consultants and growth markets, AllianzGI's business in emerging countries. 

Conway joined AllianzGI in 2016 during the integration of Rogge Global Partners, where she was chief investment Officer. For her new role, she will return to London.

Tobias Pross, CEO of Allianz Global Investors, thanked Rupf Bee for her "significant contribution to AllianzGI, in particular the work she did to help steer our company successfully through the last years". 

He added: "In Malie Conway and Edouard Jozan we have two established leaders, with the strong industry experience and client focus we need to maintain the development of AllianzGI."

