Hargreaves founder tells incoming CEO to ditch advice plans

'The idea is rubbish'

Hargreaves Lansdown co-founder Peter Hargreaves
Hargreaves Lansdown co-founder Peter Hargreaves

Peter Hargreaves, co-founder of Hargreaves Lansdown, has offered some scathing advice on how his former company should be run by the new boss, after clashes on strategy with the outgoing post holder.

Hargreaves, who remains the DIY investment platform's biggest shareholder with a 20% stake, has previously branded exiting chief Chris Hill "completely and utterly useless".

He has now urged Dan Olley, who was named yesterday (8 November) as Hill's replacement, to ditch plans spearheaded by his predecessor to build an advice business within the online broker as "rubbish", The Times reports.

Hargreaves Lansdown focusing on 'cost control' amid mixed results

Olley, who has been a non-executive on Hargreaves's board since 2019, will replace Hill next year.

The plans in question involve offering clients of Hargreaves Lansdown a form of ‘hybrid' advice, with some automated responses to queries and some human guidance.

Hill's strategy, which was revealed in February, is a departure from the online broker's DIY roots but in line with wider industry trends.

Olley, who has a background in data and digital, will have signed off on the plans as a non-executive.

Hargreaves told The Times "the idea is rubbish" and questioned whether a system that used automation would be successful. 

He suggested Olley should scrap the plan and "do the opposite of what Hill did".

Hargreaves has previously clashed with management of his former company.

Peter Hargreaves blasts HL chair over performance

In October, he protested the re-election of Deanna Oppenheimer as chair, a role she has held since February 2018, at the firm's annual general meeting.

Hargreaves is unhappy with the fall in the online broker's share price in past years and blamed Oppenheimer, who he reportedly said had been "diabolical". 

The group's pre-tax profits in the year to the end of June fell 26% to £269.2m.

Hargreaves stood down from the board in 2015.

Hargreaves Lansdown declined to comment.

