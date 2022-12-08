Chancellor Hunt to launch review of Senior Managers and Certification Regime - reports

As part of wider regulation reform

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
On Friday, Hunt will say the regime will be reviewed by regulators and the government early next year.
Image:

On Friday, Hunt will say the regime will be reviewed by regulators and the government early next year.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is planning to overhaul the Senior Managers and Certification regime as part of a wider regulation reform set to be unveiled on Friday (9 December).

According to a report by the Financial Times, Hunt will announce a review of the system as one of 30 reforms to financial services regulation, known as the 'Edinburgh Reforms'.

People familiar with the matter told the newspaper that Hunt will say on Friday that the regime will be reviewed by regulators and the government early next year. 

The regime, introduced by the FCA across the UK banking sector in March 2016, was put in place to reduce consumer harm and strengthen market integrity in the financial services sector by making individuals accountable for their conduct and competence. 

Government U-turns on regulation call in power

Under the regime, senior executives could face penalties ranging from fines to bans if they did not take "reasonable steps'' to prevent infractions.

Additionally, senior managers of lenders and major investment firms that caused a bank failure could be punished with up to seven years' imprisonment and unlimited fines. 

An ally of the chancellor told the FT  the regime was seen as too burdensome and should be reviewed. 

"We will introduce an agile but proportionate regulatory framework," he said. "But we will maintain the high standards for which we are known around the world."

MiFID II meets ESG and EU regulation

Ministers have insisted that the UK's regulatory framework will remain rigorous and that Hunt's reforms will not mark a return to the risky practices that contributed to the Global Financial Crisis. 

Among other changes to financial services regulation, Hunt will also be ordering a review of MiFID II, EU legislation that was brought in to strengthen investor protection and transparency in financial markets.

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Invesco Asia returns to China overweight in bullish contrarian bet

AXA IM makes double responsible investment hire

More on Regulation

The regulations would govern the clearing houses that act as the middle men in derivatives trades.
Regulation

EU rules targets City's derivatives business - reports

Reduce 'excessive' exposure

Laura Miller
clock 08 December 2022 • 1 min read
These changes will be included in the financial services and markets bill, now being debated in parliament.
Regulation

UK Treasury finalises plans for crypto regulation amid FTX downfall - reports

Consultation of new regulatory regime

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 06 December 2022 • 1 min read
The FCA's Mark Stewart said there were “obvious signs” that the relationships were corrupt.
Regulation

FCA fines Julius Baer £18m over 'corrupt' relationship with Russian oil conglomerate

Ban on three former senior executives

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 30 November 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Vanguard quits Net Zero Asset Managers initiative

08 December 2022 • 2 min read
02

Industry Voice: Celebrating five years of the truly active, low-cost, CT Universal MAP range

08 December 2022 • 4 min read
03

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink faces calls to resign over ESG 'hypocrisy'

08 December 2022 • 2 min read
04

Polar Capital appoints UK sales boss and regional sales manager

08 December 2022 • 1 min read
05

Chancellor Hunt to launch review of Senior Managers and Certification Regime - reports

08 December 2022 • 1 min read
06

Home REIT faces claims by investors over 'misleading' social impact strategy

07 December 2022 • 2 min read
24 Jan
United Kingdom
Conference

Multi-Asset Roadshow 2023

Register now
Trustpilot