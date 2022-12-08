Chancellor Hunt to launch review of Senior Managers and Certification Regime - reports

On Friday, Hunt will say the regime will be reviewed by regulators and the government early next year.

According to a report by the Financial Times, Hunt will announce a review of the system as one of 30 reforms to financial services regulation, known as the 'Edinburgh Reforms'.

People familiar with the matter told the newspaper that Hunt will say on Friday that the regime will be reviewed by regulators and the government early next year.

The regime, introduced by the FCA across the UK banking sector in March 2016, was put in place to reduce consumer harm and strengthen market integrity in the financial services sector by making individuals accountable for their conduct and competence.

Under the regime, senior executives could face penalties ranging from fines to bans if they did not take "reasonable steps'' to prevent infractions.

Additionally, senior managers of lenders and major investment firms that caused a bank failure could be punished with up to seven years' imprisonment and unlimited fines.

An ally of the chancellor told the FT the regime was seen as too burdensome and should be reviewed.

"We will introduce an agile but proportionate regulatory framework," he said. "But we will maintain the high standards for which we are known around the world."

Ministers have insisted that the UK's regulatory framework will remain rigorous and that Hunt's reforms will not mark a return to the risky practices that contributed to the Global Financial Crisis.

Among other changes to financial services regulation, Hunt will also be ordering a review of MiFID II, EU legislation that was brought in to strengthen investor protection and transparency in financial markets.