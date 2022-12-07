VanEck launches bionic engineering ETF

Including bio-printed tissues

The ETF follows the MVIS Global Bionic Healthcare ESG index
VanEck has launched a bionic engineering ETF, aiming to invest in companies that create solutions for medical implants or artificial body parts

The ETF is listed on the London Stock Exchange and German stock exchange Xetra.

The firm described bionics as the "research and development of approaches for developing technical applications based on the model of living systems," specifically technologies designed to enhance or restore functions of human body.

VanEck gave examples that include prosthetics, bio-printed tissues, replacement organs and body function aids.

Tracking the MVIS Global Bionic Healthcare ESG index, the ETF excludes firms that manufacture devices meant only for cosmetic purposes.

The ETF has a total expense ratio of 0.55% and is rebalanced quarterly.

Martijn Rozemuller, CEO at VanEck Europe, said: "The proportion of the elderly population is rising and with it the demand for technical solutions such as hearing and visual aids, pacemakers, artificial joints and the like that improve the quality of life in the old age.

"At the same time, increasingly available bionic tools are helping people with chronic diseases such as diabetes or functional disorders."

Dominik Schmaus, product manager at VanEck Europe, added: "As the technology develops, we expect the applications based on functions of the brain and nerve systems to become more prominent.

"Bionics also have the potential to disrupt healthcare, with innovations like neuroprosthetics enabling treatment of Alzheimer's and other cognitive diseases as well as direct brain-to-device communication for paralyzed people."

