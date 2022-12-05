Close Brothers poaches veteran abrdn duo

John Hair and Charles Insley have become investment directors within CBAM's bespoke investment management team. Based in London, Hair and Insley will be responsible for managing key relationships with CBAM's bespoke clients. The duo both leave senior positions at abrdn. Close Brothers' profits plunge as volatility hits Winterflood business Hair was chief investment officer of abrdn's private client business. He brings 28 years of industry experience. Hair began his career with Henderson, before moving to Newton in 2002, where he managed private client portfolios and lat...