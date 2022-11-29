BoE starts sales of bonds bought during emergency gilt market operation

Based on market demand

The bonds were bought as part of the Bank’s financial stability mandate to reduce the danger of "fire-sale" dynamics.
The bonds were bought as part of the Bank's financial stability mandate to reduce the danger of "fire-sale" dynamics.

The Bank of England will start selling the government bonds it purchased in the aftermath of the UK market chaos caused by the Mini Budget from today (29 November).

Unlike prior gilt sale operations where there is a fixed amount to be raised, the BoE will sell long-maturity and index-linked gilts based on market demand to avoid hurting markets. 

The temporary purchases of long-dated UK government bonds began from 28 September "to restore orderly market conditions" after Liz Truss' package of unfunded tax cuts sparked a gilts sell-off. 

Bank of England gilt operation comes to an end

The bonds were bought as part of the Bank's financial stability mandate to reduce the danger of "fire-sale" dynamics, in which pension funds rushed to meet margin calls. 

Given that markets are already dealing with an abundance of supply due to increasing government borrowing and the BoE unwinding its debt holdings from the pandemic, analysts think the sales are likely to prove to be a new test of confidence.

Imogen Bachra, head of UK rates strategy at NatWest Markets, told Bloomberg: "It remains to be seen how well the market actually functions into and out of these auctions. In a still-fragile market with low liquidity, the risks still feel skewed higher in yields as the BoE rushes to sell its temporary holdings as soon as possible."

PLSA: Bank of England action should not be ended too soon

The outcome of the sales, which usually take place on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, will be closely watched as a reflection of the underlying demand.

The central bank announced that it would sell debt in a competitive market to bids at the mid price, which is the average of dealers' asking and bidding prices, or higher.

