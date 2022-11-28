Finance workers disregard mandatory office attendance

Women are especially affected

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
The report found that a move to “remote-first” working had either no impact or a positive impact on productivity
Finance service workers are frequently choosing not to follow rules on attending the office frequently, a new report has found.

The report from Women in Banking and Finance and the London School of Economics surveyed 70 women and 30 men in the City, finding that workers were keen for a more flexible working regime.

Women were particularly in favour of a more flexible working regime, warning that forcing office attendance too often could discourage female staff.

The report also argued that what should be strongly avoided is "simply bringing people into the office and having them on Zoom or Teams all day," instead focusing on in-person collaboration.

Despite concerns that remote working decreases productivity, the report's conclusions were in line with many other studies, finding that a move to "remote-first" working had either no impact or a positive impact on productivity.

It noted that often a strict office attendance policy often ended up being enforced for lower level workers, who end up ignored by managers who stick to a "remote-first approach".

Sponsored by various large asset managers and banks, the report interviewed workers at companies including Bank of America, BlackRock, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, NatWest, Schroders and UBS.

Grace Lordan, director of the inclusion initiative at LSE, said: "Firms that demand their employees are in the office for no reason will lose out on diverse talent pools.

"These demands are also ego-driven rather than having the best interests of the business in mind."

Anna Lane, president of WIBF, added: "I expect that those managers who are demanding their workers fulfil a rigid three, four or five-day schedule will lose women to their competitors who do not."

