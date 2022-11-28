Race to Equality index: DE&I score for asset management sector drops year-on-year

Only sub-sector to regress this year

Valeria Martinez
1 min read
Score for asset management companies has declined from 66 to 64 this year.
Asset management is the only financial services sub-sector that has seen a decline in its diversity, equality and inclusion score on Reboot's Race to Equality index.

The broader UK financial services industry has seen a marginal improvement from 65 to 67 score (out of an optimal 100) in the last 12 months, but the score for asset management companies has declined from 66 to 64 this year.

The research showed that ethnic minority employees who work in large firms, and those who are 30-34 years old have felt the greatest improvements when it comes to financial services companies becoming more diverse, equitable and inclusive places to work. 

Diversity: The risks of doing nothing are revealed

Large organisations registered an index score of 70, up from 67 last year.

Meanwhile, hedge funds and insurance companies have seen the greatest improvements by sub-sector, increasing from 65 to 68, and 66 to 68 year-on-year, respectively.

Noreen Biddle Shah, founder of Reboot, the campaign group behind the index, said despite progress over the past 12 months, "there is still much more to be done to level the playing field for ethnic minority groups within financial services".

30% Club warns of increased action on diversity laggards

Dimple Mistry and Sachin Bhatia, co-leads of the Diversity Project Race and Ethnicity Workstream, said: "With there being so many great initiatives to drive change, we would expect the asset management industry to be leading the way.

"We know many asset management firms have put tangible actions in place to attract, develop and retain diverse talent, however this score does highlight that the industry as a whole still has work to do and needs to ensure that creating inclusive cultures remains a firm strategic objective with clear measurable actions."

Reboot won the Investment Industry Diversity & Inclusion Initiative of the Year Award at the Women in Investment Awards 2022.

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez

