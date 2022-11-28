LGIM strips gold mining ETF of ESG label

Downgraded to Article 6

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
1 min read
The gold mining ETF has been downgraded from Article 8 to Article 6
Legal & General Investment Management has downgraded the firm’s gold mining ETF from Article 8 to Article 6, stripping it of its ESG credentials.

In a shareholder notice, LGIM said from today (28 November), the L&G Gold Mining UCITS ETF would be cutting the ETF's commitment to ESG following a review.

The notice said this was "on the basis that the fund no longer promotes the environmental or social characteristics that are built into the index tracked by the fund".

It added the move would not "result in any changes to the fund's investment policy or the index tracked by the fund".

LGIM has been contacted for comment.

The arm of LGIM that runs its ETF business is due to hold its annual general meeting next week (8 December).

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham

