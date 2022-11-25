Winners' gallery: Women in Investment Awards 2022

We had a phenomenal response to this year's awards, which are now in their sixth year, with a record number of nominations.

In particular, we awarded accolades for two new categories this year: Diversity & Inclusion Champion of the Year and Investment Industry Diversity & Inclusion Initiative of the Year.

Our first joint winners of the Diversity & Inclusion Champion category were Capital Group's Laura Wheeler and BNY Mellon IM's Anne-Marie McConnon. The inaugural D&I Initiative of the Year Award was presented to reboot.

The judges also wanted to recognise the inspirational work of Brenda Trenowden CBE, who was the winner of this year's Outstanding Contribution to the Industry Award. Brenda sadly passed away earlier this year and the award was collected on the night by her husband Mark.

Our judges said that as chair of the 30% Club, Brenda did a huge amount for women in the industry cross-sector, but also by chairing the Investor Group she was able to champion better and vital female representation within the investment industry too.

To see the full winners' list and read more about the awards, visit the awards website.