Winners' gallery: Women in Investment Awards 2022

Fund Selector of the Year
Diane Earnshaw, Square Mile Investment Consulting and Research Highly commended: Alena Kosava, AJ Bell
Fund Manager of the Year (Large firms)
Christine Baalham, Ninety One
Wealth Manager of the Year
Sophia Lerche-Thomsen, Frizzell Wealth ManagementHighly commended: Adele Cable, St James's Place; Hannah Edwards, Eva Capital Management
Investment Woman of the Year (Large firms)
Simona Paravani-Mellinghoff, BlackRockHighly commended: Neo Mooki, abrdn
Investment Woman of the Year (Small to Medium firms)
Holly Mackay, Boring Money
Mentor of the Year
Jennifer Davidson, LCP
Role Model of the Year
Simona Paravani-Mellinghoff, BlackRock
Rising Star of the Year Award (Large firms)
Jess Foulds, Aviva Investors
Rising Star of the Year Award (Small to Medium firms)
Eleanor Davidson, Aspect Capital
Most Inspiring Returner
Charlotte Woodward, EdenTree Investment Management Highly commended: Selina Tyler, Lombard Odier Investment Managers
Unsung Hero Award
Ailsa Buchanan, Baillie Gifford Highly commended: Amy Edwards, Man Group
Fund Saleswoman of the Year
Katherine Dockreay, Schroders Highly commended: Jane Russell, Comgest
Distribution Woman of the Year
Wendy Appleton, Pictet Asset Management
Marketing Influencer of the Year
Erica Whyte, Charles Stanley
Investment Industry Leader of the Year
Wei Li, BlackRock Highly commended: Carol Ward, Man Group
Investment Industry Contribution to Diversity & Inclusion Award
Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Collected by Peri Thomas
Investment Industry Contribution to Gender Diversity & Inclusion Award
Fidelity InternationalCollected by Hannily PaveyHighly commended: Man Group; Fisher Investments UK
Investment Industry Diversity & Inclusion Initiative of the Year
Reboot. Collected by Lawrence Heming, reboot supporter and head of D&I UK at Morgan StanleyHighly commended: Jayne Styles, Diversity Project: Inclusive culture guide for CEOs;Diversity Project's #TalkaboutBlack workstream: The Skills Workshop
Diversity & Inclusion Champion of the Year
Joint winner: Laura Wheeler, Capital Group
Diversity & Inclusion Champion of the Year
Joint winner: Anne-Marie McConnon, BNY Mellon Investment Management
Outstanding Contribution to the Industry Award - Decided by the judging panel
Brenda Trenowden CBE
Brenda's husband Mark Trenowden collected the award in honour of his late wife.
Investment Week honoured the winners of the Women in Investment Awards 2022, in association with Amundi ETF, at a special ceremony at The Brewery in London on 23 November.
We had a phenomenal response to this year's awards, which are now in their sixth year, with a record number of nominations.
In particular, we awarded accolades for two new categories this year: Diversity & Inclusion Champion of the Year and Investment Industry Diversity & Inclusion Initiative of the Year.
Our first joint winners of the Diversity & Inclusion Champion category were Capital Group's Laura Wheeler and BNY Mellon IM's Anne-Marie McConnon. The inaugural D&I Initiative of the Year Award was presented to reboot.
The judges also wanted to recognise the inspirational work of Brenda Trenowden CBE, who was the winner of this year's Outstanding Contribution to the Industry Award. Brenda sadly passed away earlier this year and the award was collected on the night by her husband Mark.
Our judges said that as chair of the 30% Club, Brenda did a huge amount for women in the industry cross-sector, but also by chairing the Investor Group she was able to champion better and vital female representation within the investment industry too.
To see the full winners' list and read more about the awards, visit the awards website.