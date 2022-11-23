Global X launches firm's first synthetic ETF

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
The ETF is the firm's first covered call strategy in the European market
Image:

The ETF is the firm's first covered call strategy in the European market

Global X ETFs has launched the firm’s first synthetic product, which will replicate the ETF’s underlying index via a total return swap.

The Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call UCITS ETF (QYLD) is the latest addition to the firm's income products, and its first covered call strategy in the European market.

Sitting on the Borsa Italiana, London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Börse Xetra, the ETF will have an expense ratio of 0.45%.

The ETF relies on a total return swap in order to replicate a "buy-write" strategy.

Global X said that as volatility continues to remain high, options-based strategies "may provide income for investors through higher options premiums".

While covered call strategies limit upside participation, they can generate steady income in more volatile periods, while also diversifying away from equities and bonds.

"Amid central banks hiking interest rates, geopolitical instability and volatile market conditions, covered call strategies can offer investors a critical buffer via elevated premiums," said Rob Oliver, head of business development for Global X ETFs in Europe.

"I am thrilled to announce that Global X is bringing QYLD to investors as part of our growing family of income-based solutions that look beyond traditional fixed income."

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Investec warns of 'perilous position' following Digital 9 manager departures

Pacific AM poaches Findlay Park manager

More on ETFs

The change will be effective from 1 December.
ETFs

HSBC AM downgrades seven Article 9 Paris-aligned ETFs

Downgraded to Article 8

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 17 November 2022 • 1 min read
Equities gained €79.9bn in October, making it the most popular asset class among global investors.
ETFs

Global ETF inflows more than triple in October as investor confidence recovers

Equities gained €79.9bn

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 16 November 2022 • 2 min read
The ETF will target an annual decarbonisation rate of 7%.
ETFs

Fidelity International expands climate range with high yield bond ETF

High yield corporate bonds

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 14 November 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Baillie Gifford European Growth trust NAV tumbles 40%

22 November 2022 • 1 min read
02

abrdn set to return to FTSE 100

22 November 2022 • 2 min read
03

'It is not the 70s': OBR defends optimistic growth rates

23 November 2022 • 3 min read
04

Digital 9 Infrastructure lead managers step down

22 November 2022 • 1 min read
05

North American trusts on widest discounts across the industry

22 November 2022 • 3 min read
06

Investec warns of 'perilous position' following Digital 9 manager departures

23 November 2022 • 2 min read
23 Nov
United Kingdom
Award

Women in Investment Awards 2022

Register now
Trustpilot