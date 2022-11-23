Global X launches firm's first synthetic ETF

The ETF is the firm's first covered call strategy in the European market

The Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call UCITS ETF (QYLD) is the latest addition to the firm's income products, and its first covered call strategy in the European market.

Sitting on the Borsa Italiana, London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Börse Xetra, the ETF will have an expense ratio of 0.45%.

The ETF relies on a total return swap in order to replicate a "buy-write" strategy.

Global X said that as volatility continues to remain high, options-based strategies "may provide income for investors through higher options premiums".

While covered call strategies limit upside participation, they can generate steady income in more volatile periods, while also diversifying away from equities and bonds.

"Amid central banks hiking interest rates, geopolitical instability and volatile market conditions, covered call strategies can offer investors a critical buffer via elevated premiums," said Rob Oliver, head of business development for Global X ETFs in Europe.

"I am thrilled to announce that Global X is bringing QYLD to investors as part of our growing family of income-based solutions that look beyond traditional fixed income."