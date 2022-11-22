British Business Investments pre-tax profits up 76%

It has also annouced a new mission, focused on the themes of regionality, diversity and inclusion and sustainability.

It will be updating its investment strategy and delivery partner selection process to more explicitly favour proposals demonstrating strengths in these areas.

BBI was set up to increase the supply and diversity of alternative finance available to the UK's smaller businesses, while also generating a commercial return for the UK taxpayer.

Its latest figures showed it made a profit before tax of £189.4m, compared to £107.4m in the previous financial year - its best performance to date, though more than half of this return is due to fair value gains in BBI's equity portfolio.

Income from investments also rose to £203.4m, up from £120.5m a year ago.

During this period of outperformance, BBI made new commitments of £350m - a record since its inception in 2014 - with 20 new and existing partners.

This takes its total commitments since launch to near £3.4bn, and the total number of investments in its portfolio to 96 across 60 delivery partners.

BBI is now investing in more than 24,000 smaller businesses across the UK, of which 85% are based outside of London.

Across debt funds over the last year, BBI invested in Atempo Growth (£33.8m), a venture debt fund that largely focuses on financing technology companies, and Beach Point UK Fund (£40m), which focuses on lending to companies in Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Also receiving investment were Hambro Perks (£30m), which targets fast-growing, technology-enabled companies, and Mobeus Equity Partners (£30m), which invests in growth-focused companies and supports them in achieving their growth objectives.

It also invested across fintech (Folk2Folk), structured capital solutions (Liberty Leasing, Roma Finance), the regional angels programme (Green Angel Syndicate, Praetura Ventures, 24Haymarket) and managed funds programme (Wilshire Associate).

Judith Hartley, CEO of British Business Investments, said: "As a ‘through the cycle' investor and lender we have continued to invest strongly over the last year despite the challenging economic headwinds and have remained active and visible in the market, to support funding for the UK's smaller businesses."

British Business Investments has four objectives set by its parent, British Business Bank.

These are to increase the supply of finance, help create a more diverse finance market, identify and help to address regional imbalances, and manage taxpayers' money efficiently.

BBI does this by providing funding through a wide range of finance providers - including peer to peer lenders, small-cap private debt funds, challenger banks, asset finance providers, equity funds-of-funds and regionally-based early-stage investors.